After the Newport High School girls basketball team gutted out a Monday night 48-40 non-league 4A victory at home over Tillamook, the Cubs scored their first 4A-3 Oregon West Conference win of the season Tuesday night with a 48-42 win at Sweet Home.

On Monday night within the friendly confines of Spangler Court, sophomore forward Sheala Simmons’ big second half helped the Cubs improve to 5-1 at home. The next night, Newport leveled its record in the ultra-competitive Oregon West at 1-1 and moved to 9-6 overall.

