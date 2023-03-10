• Casey Felton — A videographer at the News-Times, Felton started with a small digital camera in 2006 and moved on to a drone 10 years later. He said he was drawn to “flying-type” cameras “to see what you could not normally see without some kind of mechanical intervention, to capture things that you would never see in a million years unless you could fly like Superman.” He favors cinematography and said he loves telling a story with motion pictures, rather than stills, but added, “taking still photographs with a drone is always pretty cool.” Felton created a “teaser” video for the exhibit and will be doing a longer video of the show.

• Colin Park and Jon Zagel — Park is a longtime professional photographer who works in partnership with Zagel, a retired educator and current executive director of the Lincoln County Foundation. After retiring as Newport High School principal, Zagel turned to photography, first with a camera and then a drone. The two men collaborate on projects that utilize their shared love of art and science. They work together primarily on commercial real estate assignments, with Zagel the pilot and Park the director.

