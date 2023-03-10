• Casey Felton — A videographer at the News-Times, Felton started with a small digital camera in 2006 and moved on to a drone 10 years later. He said he was drawn to “flying-type” cameras “to see what you could not normally see without some kind of mechanical intervention, to capture things that you would never see in a million years unless you could fly like Superman.” He favors cinematography and said he loves telling a story with motion pictures, rather than stills, but added, “taking still photographs with a drone is always pretty cool.” Felton created a “teaser” video for the exhibit and will be doing a longer video of the show.
• Colin Park and Jon Zagel — Park is a longtime professional photographer who works in partnership with Zagel, a retired educator and current executive director of the Lincoln County Foundation. After retiring as Newport High School principal, Zagel turned to photography, first with a camera and then a drone. The two men collaborate on projects that utilize their shared love of art and science. They work together primarily on commercial real estate assignments, with Zagel the pilot and Park the director.
• Nevin Sjostrom — Since he was a child, Sjostrom has wanted to fly. “Drones have given me the opportunity to soar,” said the Marine combat veteran. For 15 years, his hobbies have included photography and videography. He is a welder/fitter at the Port of Toledo and is acquiring his private pilot license.
• Peter Vince — Vince began flying drones to document the Port of Toledo’s wooden boat festival in 2013. When he retired from teaching three years later, he bought a drone and started a video production and photography business. He said he enjoys capturing the industrial uses of the land as well as the beauty of the landscape. “I believe that both of these purposes can provide new insights into our surroundings, that beauty and industry exist in parallel in Lincoln County,” Vince said.
