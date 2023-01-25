After the former Sam Case Elementary School teacher accused of 35 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse recently signed a waiver, relinquishing his right to a speedy trial within 60 after time of arrest, 47-year-old Johnathan Sutherland is next expected to appear Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport.
Newport Police Department officers arrested Sutherland, who began in 2018 at Sam Case as a physical education teacher, on Oct. 7 of last year. He was initially indicted on 16 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse before an initially-amended indictment added three more of those same charges. A most recently amended indictment, filed Oct. 28 in Lincoln County Circuit Court, grew the list of Sutherland’s encouraging child sex abuse charges to 35. Since his arrest, Sutherland has been in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport, held on $500,000 bail.
He pleaded not guilty to the complete list of 35 counts of the Class B felony, in which he’s accused of duplicating images involving child sexual abuse between February 2020 and January 2022, during a Nov. 14 arraignment hearing.
During a brief Jan. 9 appearance in court for a scheduled early-resolution conference before Judge Sheryl Bachart, the judge scheduled Sutherland for a 10 a.m. Feb. 13 conflict-resolution conference in courtroom 305. That conference is scheduled to set Sutherland’s trial dates after Kristina Kayl, his court-appointed defense attorney, told the court that the defense’s investigation remained ongoing.
On Oct. 13, Hollie Boggess, a Lincoln County deputy district attorney, subpoenaed all Lincoln County School District records pertaining to Sutherland’s employment with the district.
A week after Sutherland’s arrest, the Lincoln County School District published an “information share” on its website to clarify its hiring process, and noting that Sutherland went on “approved leave” on Sept. 30 of last year, a week prior to his arrest. The district also stated at the time that to its knowledge, no Sam Case students were impacted by Sutherland’s alleged actions.
In a statement to the News-Times, LCSD Superintendent Karen Gray said Sutherland was removed from teaching immediately after law enforcement made it aware of its investigation into Sutherland, and reiterated that, “at this time, to our knowledge, this matter does not impact any student who has been at Sam Case during the teacher’s employment with us.”
However, the News-Times reported Nov. 4, that Traci Goff Flowers, director of Grace Wins Haven, a local aid provider to locals experiencing homelessness, said she reported Sutherland to the Newport Police Department last March. She said she discovered evidence Sutherland was “grooming her child” three years’ prior, when they attended Sam Case. That evidence, which Goff Flowers said included text messages sent to her child from Sutherland, was provided in early March of last year to the Lincoln County School District.
“Not that there was any sexual encounter, nothing that was damaging other than emotionally,” she said in describing text interactions between Sutherland and her child. “Things like, ‘I’m home, you should come to my house,’ and, ‘What are you doing? We should go out to coffee.’ Just messages that teachers don’t send a fifth-grade child.”
Goff Flowers also told News-Times staff that she received an Aug. 18, 2022, phone call from school district personnel “apologizing to me that they had dropped the ball,” and believes the schools district was “negligent” in its handling of Sutherland’s employment.
Gray told the News-Times that LCSD conducted its own investigation into the matter, which included speaking with parents voicing concerns prior to Sutherland being placed on leave.
Each of Sutherland’s 35 charges carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $200,000 fine, or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.