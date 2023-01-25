After the former Sam Case Elementary School teacher accused of 35 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse recently signed a waiver, relinquishing his right to a speedy trial within 60 after time of arrest, 47-year-old Johnathan Sutherland is next expected to appear Feb. 13 in Lincoln County Circuit Court in Newport.

Newport Police Department officers arrested Sutherland, who began in 2018 at Sam Case as a physical education teacher, on Oct. 7 of last year. He was initially indicted on 16 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse before an initially-amended indictment added three more of those same charges. A most recently amended indictment, filed Oct. 28 in Lincoln County Circuit Court, grew the list of Sutherland’s encouraging child sex abuse charges to 35. Since his arrest, Sutherland has been in custody of Lincoln County Jail in Newport, held on $500,000 bail.

