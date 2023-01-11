Money management tops the list of resolutions each year. If you have a resolution to improve your financial situation, consider starting with a small measurable goal instead of setting a lofty resolution to overhaul your whole financial life. By taking this approach, it can be checked regularly and celebrated along the way. This can also help keep you motivated and build positive habits.
Here are practical actions you can take to help crush your 2023 financial goals.
1. Track Your Expenses. I challenge you to look at one month’s transaction history on your bank and credit card statements and identify recurring or incidental expenses that you can eliminate. Trimming unnecessary expenses from your budget is a great first step to meeting nearly any financial goal. Focus on two or three expenses to cut back on. For example, instead of eating lunch out every day, try meal prepping at home a few times a week. Also, don’t forget to cancel or pause any unused subscription services or memberships.
2. Attack Your Smallest Debt. Instead of trying to pay off debt all at once, focus on your smallest debt first and make that your goal. Create a timeline that is realistic and one you are likely to stick to. The frequent success of paying off smaller debts will motivate you to keep going.
3. Start Saving Now. Now is the time to start saving for upcoming vacations, celebrations and even retirement. Also, if your emergency fund has been depleted, this may be a good time to rebuild it.
These three actions can help you build greater confidence in your financial situation as you crush it in 2023. As you take each step, give yourself a moment to celebrate these small financial wins along the way. Enjoy the new year!
