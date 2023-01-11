Money management tops the list of resolutions each year. If you have a resolution to improve your financial situation, consider starting with a small measurable goal instead of setting a lofty resolution to overhaul your whole financial life. By taking this approach, it can be checked regularly and celebrated along the way. This can also help keep you motivated and build positive habits.

Here are practical actions you can take to help crush your 2023 financial goals.

