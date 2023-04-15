MYRTLE POINT — Senior first baseman Kegan Fullerton blasted a solo home run, but it wasn’t enough to keep Myrtle Point High School from posting the 2A/1A-SD 4 win over Waldport last Friday in five innings due to the 10-run margin rule.
Jacob Gainer doubled for the Irish, and Davin MacFarlane added a single in his lone official at-bat for Waldport, which slipped to 0-2 in league games, 4-7 overall.
Waldport was scheduled Thursday to host Eddyville Charter, then travels today (Friday, April 14) to face Reedsport.
Next week, the Irish host a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 game against Siletz Valley, then travel Thursday, April 21, to face Gold Beach.
April 7
WHS
202 03 — 7 5 4
MPHS
11(11) 13 — 17 11 4
Dulton Rodgers, Justin Gainer (3), Ryan Glenn (4), Davin MacFarlane (5) and Jacob Gainer. Tyson Hermann and Jake Sproul. W — Hermann. L — Rodgers.
MYRTLE POINT — Logan Backman 2-2, Logan Clayburn 204, Billy Reynolds 1-2, Troy warner 0-0, Hermann 0-4, Sproul 0-2, Howard Blanton 1-1, Evin Warner 3-4, Sam Groves 1-3, Landon Miller 1-3, Brody Sproul 0-0.
2B — Ja. Gainer, Groves, E. Wagner 2. HR — Fullerton. RBIs — Fullerton 2, Rodgers, Glenn, Ju. Gainer, Backman, Clayburn, Reynolds, T. Warner, Hermann, E. Warner 2, Groves 3, Miller.
North Marion/Gervais 9, Taft 1
At Aurora, the Tigers dropped the non-league game April 5 and fell to 4-7.
Armando Fajardo led Taft’s four-hit effort with a pair of singles.
Taft was scheduled to host a 3A-SD 2 league games Wednesday against Yamhill-Carlton, Thursday against Dayton and today (Friday, April 14) against Scio at The Pit in Lincoln City.
April 5
THS
000 000 1 — 1 4 5
NM/G
320 112 x — 9 8 1
Gavin Koceja, Ezra James (3) and Baron Delameter. Rex DeAngelis and Collin Elliott. W — DeAngelis. L — Koceja.
TAFT — Koceja 0-3, Delameter 0-2, Ezra James 1-2, Armando Fajardo 2-3, Zack Hankins 0-2, Conner Reith 0-2, Juan Hernandez 0-2, JJ McCormick 1-2, Bobby Moore 0-1.
NORTH MARION/GERVAIS — Carter Reilly 3-4, DeAngelis 3-4, Dawson Schrenk 2-4, Will Van Vleck 1-4, Cole Hammack 0-4, Blaine Smith 1-4, Elliott 0-4, Isaac Peirce 0-4, Landon Fowler 0-2, Cole Boughal 0-1.
• Bandon/Pacific handed Siletz Valley a 19-7 loss April 7 in Bandon, and the Warriors’ scheduled Tuesday game at Myrtle Point was postponed due to field conditions. Siletz Valley (1-1, 3-2) was scheduled Thursday to host Toledo before playing three straight road games before returning home April 25 to face rival Eddyville Charter.
• Toledo lost 7-0 on April 7 at Reedsport, then dropped a 14-4 decision Tuesday at home to Gold Beach to fall to 1-2, 3-5. The Boomers weren’t scheduled to return home until a 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, against Myrtle Point.
