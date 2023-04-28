LINCOLN CITY — Oh, to be young again.
Sure, the older one gets, the more difficult athletic activity in chilly, rainy conditions becomes. However, it’s doubtful the wind, rain and cold was why a handful of the youngest track and field athletes shined brightest last Thursday at a six-school Taft High School meet that included teams from Eddyville Charter, Toledo and Waldport.
The Tiger girls, who tied atop the team standings with Jefferson at 134 points apiece, received two individual wins each from sophomore sprinter Sienna Lillebo and junior hurdler Aliviah Mode. The Taft boys, team runner-up and just six points back of team-champion Santiam Christian with 163, got two wins apiece from freshman Kol Tolan, senior Eli Jones and sophomore speedster Trenton Battle.
The Toledo, girls who saw senior Avery Tyler take second in the javelin with a season-record heave of 93 feet, 6 inches, finished third with 70 points, and were followed by Santiam Christian at 66, Waldport with 40 and Eddyville Charter with two.
On the final boys team leaderboard, Jefferson was third with 102.5, Waldport was fourth at 76.5, and Toledo placed fifth with three.
Lillebo blazed to the girls 100-meter title in 13.3 seconds, and took the 200 in 29.17, more than two seconds better than Toledo sophomore Kora Pettis in second. Mode claimed wins in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, each by more than four seconds. Mode and Lillebo also teamed with junior Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco and freshman McKena Weiss to take third in the 400 relay.
Taft sophomore Jayde Reyes-Cornejo earned the Tiger girls matching runner-up finishes in the 800 and 1,500, and classmate Abigail Nunes was second in the discus.
Freshman Mindy Blomstrom was second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles for the Toledo girls, who also received a second-place result in the shot put and a third-place finish from junior Payten Oliphant in the discus.
Waldport freshman Kiana McNeil paced the Irish girls, taking third in the javelin and, along with fellow freshmen Mildred Ervin, Payshentz Herron and Payton Abele, helped Waldport to a runner-up finish in the 400 relay.
Sophomore Angela Houck posted the best finish for the Eddyville Charter girls, placing 11th in the 100.
The Tigers boys got wins from Battle in the 100 and 200, from Tolan in the 300 hurdles and triple jump and from Jones in the 800 and 1,500 meters. The Taft 400 relay team, composed of Battle, Kavan Boyd, Edgar Mateo-Perez and Devin Meyers placed first in 47.9 seconds.
Tolan added a second-place finish in the high jump, Boyd took second in the 200, and Jackson Nightingale won the 1,500 and was second in the 800 for Taft.
For the Waldport boys, junior Elijah Perez took second in the 100 hurdles, freshman Raiden Stedman was second in the 300 hurdles, and Johnny Miller, Kelden McNeil, Noah Fruechte and Andrew Gordon combined to finish second in the 400 relay.
April 20 at Taft High School
Girls team scores: Taft 134, Jefferson 134, Toledo 70, Santiam Christian 66, Waldport 40, Eddyville Charter 2.
Boys team cores: Santiam Christian 163, Taft 157, Jefferson 102.5, Waldport 76.5, Toledo 3.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/2p84zrsh.
ELSEWHERE:
NHS at Meet of Champions, North Marion
After junior Layla Newell claimed the only individual win by a Newport athlete, and the Cubs boys placed third in the team standings at last Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Sweet Home, both the Cubs girls and boys teams finished third of three teams Monday at a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference tri-meet Monday at North Marion.
At Sweet Home, Newell earned a personal-best time in winning the girls 300 hurdles, while junior Robbie Herrera (100 meters), junior Ethan Osborn (400), and sophomore Finnegan Collson (1,500) each claimed third-place finishes for the Newport boys. They finished with 49 points, while Philomath won with 108, Cottage Grove was second at 59. The Cubs boys edged fourth-place Santiam Christian by a half point.
The Cubs girls, who tied for 11th out of 28 scoring programs, received a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles from senior Layne Phillips and a sixth-place finish in the 800 from junior Charlotte Gardner.
At Monday’s three-school OWC meet, Cubs senior Landon Cunningham won both the boys shot put and discus events, and junior Marcos Garcia won the 400 in 61.92 seconds.
Sophomore Andiah Johnson paced the Newport girls, winning the 300 hurdles and the long jump, senior Tori Smith added a high jump victory and a runner-up finish in the 400, and sophomore Eleanor Claggett won the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 32 feet, 8 inches.
April 24 at North Marion High School
Girls team scores: North Marion 41, Stayton 36, Newport 33.
Boys team scores: North Marion 51, Stayton 47, Newport 36.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/7ybvpt7u.
April 22 at Sweet Home High School
Girls team scores: Philomath 134.5, Coquille 78, Sisters 54, Cascade 51.5, Banks 36, Santiam 28, Estacada 27, Elmira 23, Triangle Lake 22, East Linn Christian 21, Newport 20, Delphian 20, Willamina 20, Salem Academy 18, Cottage Grove 17, Nestucca 16.5, Blanchet Catholic 13, North Douglas 13, Santiam Christian 10.5, Amity 8, Tillamook 7, Regis 5, Dayton 4, Faith Bible Christian 4, Sweet Home 4, Sheridan 3, Kennedy 3, Scio 2.
Boys team scores: Philomath 108, Cottage Grove 59, Newport 49, Santiam Christian 48.5, Banks 46, Estacada 37, Myrtle Point 32, Tillamook 32, East Linn Christian 31, Sweet Home 30, Cascade 25.5, Elmira 24, Delphian 20, Blanchet Catholic 19, Monroe 18, Sisters 14.5, Amity 10, Dayton 10, Nestucca 10, Willamina 6, Santiam 6, Harrisburg 6, North Douglas 6, Scio 5, Regis 4, Crosshill Christian 3, Kennedy 2, Triangle Lake 1.5.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/muf53z7b.
Siletz Valley at Coastal Classic
At Reedsport, Warriors junior Zion Fantroy won the 200 meters in a season-record 23.7 seconds, was second in the 100 and helped the Siletz Valley boys to a fifth-place finish in the 400 relay last Thursday at the Reedsport Coastal Classic.
The Warrior boys, who received a second-place finish in the 800 from sophomore Cash Adams and a third in the 300 hurdles from freshman Kyler Adams, took sixth in the team standings with 49.83 points. Central Linn was the boys team champion with 99.33.
The Warrior girls, who finished eighth of 10 scoring schools in the team standings with 11 points, were led by sophomore Maddie Goodell’s second-place showing in the shot put.
April 20 at Reedsport
Girls team scores: Central Linn 101.5, Bandon 93, Myrtle Point 91, Reedsport 63.5, Lowell 39, Riddle 29, Powers 13, Siletz Valley 11, Glendale 6, Camas Valley 5.
Boys team scores: Central Linn 99.33, Myrtle Point 77, Bandon 61.5, Camas Valley 58.83, Reedsport 58, Siletz Valley 49.83, Lowell 45, Pacific 42, Riddle 40, Glendale 26.5, Powers 19.
Complete results: https: https://tinyurl.com/mryc3rrd.
