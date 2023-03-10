Newport High School senior guard Avonly Wolf, photographed sinking a game-winning layup during a Jan. 13 home victory over Estacada, is one of two Cubs named recently to the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference all-league second team. (News-Times file photos)
Sophomore forward Sheala Simmons, photographed driving the lane this winter during a home game at Spangler Court in Newport, was a first-team, all-Oregon West Conference selection after leading the Newport girls basketball team in scoring with 10.1 points per game.
A promising first season under head coach Darryl Erwin led the Newport High School girls basketball team one victory short of playing in the 16-school OSAA 4A state playoffs. Following the end of the regular season, 4A-3 Oregon West Conference coaches handed out league honors and selected all-conference teams, where the Cubs were well represented.
Newport senior point guard Avonly Wolf and sophomore forward Sheala Simmons were picked for the all-league second team, and seniors Piper Thompson, a guard, and Tori Smith, a forward, were honorable mention honorees.
Wolf was the undisputed floor general for the Cubs throughout the winter, averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game in leading Newport to a 12-12 record, and a fourth-place league finish. Simmons led Newport in scoring at 10.1 points a game and added a team leading 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per outing.
Thompson added 7.5 points, and Smith contributed a strong defensive presence in the paint as well as 5.3 points and 2.6 boards a game.
Cascade junior Maddie Dustin received the conference’s Player of the Year award, and was joined on the all-conference first team by Sweet Home senior Brooke Burke, Philomath senior Abigail Brown, cascade senior Meah Carley, Stayton sophomore Kenzi Hollenbeck, and Philomath freshman Emily Taunisila.
Nick Randall from Cascade is the league’s Coach of the Year.
