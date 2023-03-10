A promising first season under head coach Darryl Erwin led the Newport High School girls basketball team one victory short of playing in the 16-school OSAA 4A state playoffs. Following the end of the regular season, 4A-3 Oregon West Conference coaches handed out league honors and selected all-conference teams, where the Cubs were well represented.

Newport senior point guard Avonly Wolf and sophomore forward Sheala Simmons were picked for the all-league second team, and seniors Piper Thompson, a guard, and Tori Smith, a forward, were honorable mention honorees.

