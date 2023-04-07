MONROE — In the fall, Newport High School senior Avonly Wolf was stellar all season long in goal, and occasionally at forward, for the Cubs girls soccer team. During the winter, she starred on the Newport girls basketball team. So naturally, Wolf is closing out her prep athletic career this spring by adding golf to her list of talents.

On Monday, during a multi-team match at the par-72 Diamond Woods Golf Course, Wolf earned individual medalist honors in leading the Newport girls to a team title over six other participating schools, including Taft and Waldport.

