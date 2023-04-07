MONROE — In the fall, Newport High School senior Avonly Wolf was stellar all season long in goal, and occasionally at forward, for the Cubs girls soccer team. During the winter, she starred on the Newport girls basketball team. So naturally, Wolf is closing out her prep athletic career this spring by adding golf to her list of talents.
On Monday, during a multi-team match at the par-72 Diamond Woods Golf Course, Wolf earned individual medalist honors in leading the Newport girls to a team title over six other participating schools, including Taft and Waldport.
Wolf fired off a front-9 score of 53, and followed up with a 56 during the final nine holes for a 109, a single stroke better than runner-up Lexie Santana of Salem Academy. Golfers played a double-bogey pickup format, meaning that all golfers could score no worse than two strokes over par on each hole before “picking up” and moving onto the next.
The Cubs girls, who with seniors Abbey Green and Piper Thompson, sophomore Kauri Mitchell and Wolf feature a quartet of soccer/basketball standouts, combined to shoot a team total of 515 to best tournament-host Harrisburg by 14 strokes. Green finished at 66-62—128 to tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard with Harrisburg golfer Taylor Tatum.
Also for the Cubs, Mitchell finished at 66-71—137, Thompson carded a 68-73—141 and Hailey Feuling, who competed for the Cubs’ girls swim team in the winter, shot a 74-72—146.
Taft, paced by Ariel Jin’s tie for seventh on the individual leaderboard, scored a team-total 549. Jin shot a 63-63—126, while Tiger teammates Taylor Goodart finished at 140, Ali Tolan shot a 141 and Maya Freschi carded a 142.
Waldport golfer Madison Olson finished in a tie for fourth with a 62-63—125.
Taft’s Christian Unruh, the lone Tiger competing, shot the low round for area boys golfers with a 52-56—108. Waldport senior Jake Turkaly paced a four-golfer contingent for the Irish with a 59-59—118, while teammates William Thaler carded a 63-62—125 and Noah Fruechte scored a 63-64—127.
Diamond Wood Golf Course tournament
Avonly Wolf, Newport 53-56—109
Lexie Santana, Salem Aca. 54-56—110
Alex Willcoxen, Salem Aca. 60-53—113
Rhianna Lane, Siuslaw 66-57—123
Madison Olson, Waldport 62-63—125
Denavae Randall, Blanchet Ca. 63-62—125
Ariel Jin, Taft 63-63—126
Jenna Young, Siuslaw 64-62—126
Abbey Green, Newport 66-62—128
Taylor Tatum, Harrisburg 64-64—128
Team scores: Newport 515, Harrisburg 529, Siuslaw 531, Taft 549, Salem Academy 561, Blanchet Catholic 587, Waldport 725.
NEWPORT (515) — Abbey Green 66-62—128; Avonly Wolf 53-56—109; Kauri Mitchell 66-71—137; Hailey Feuling 74-72—146; Piper Thompson 68-73—141.
HARRISBURG (529) — Taylor Tatum 64-64—128; Alexis Geoghegan 69-66—135; Ava Ridgely 64-66—130; Peyton Tyler 62-74—136.
SIUSLAW (531) — Rhianna Lane 66-57—123; Maya Smith 71-74—145; Ashlyn Hart 74-72—146; Emily Gortz 69-68—137; Jenna Young 64-62—126.
TAFT (549) — Taylor Goodart 69-71—140; Ariel Jin 63-63—126; Maya Freschi 72-70—142; Ali Tolan 70-71—141.
SALEM ACADEMY (561) — Alex Willcoxen 60-53—113; Lexie Santana 54-56—110; Sophia Thomas 70-68—138.
BLANCHET CATHOLIC (587) — Lily Casteneda 68-63—131; Denavae Randall 63-62—125; Clair Raffensperger, 67-64—131.
WALDPORT (725) — Madison Olson 62-63—125.
Blake Krunowski, East Linn Chr. 38-39—78
Ryan Klampe, Siuslaw 41-41—82
AJ Johnson, La Pine 42-42—84
Joseph Beyer, Blanchet Ca. 41-46—87
Will Johnson, Siuslaw 46-45—91
Caleb Mayer, Regis 44-49—93
Trenton Crane, Salem Aca. 48-46—94
Tanner Walusiak, E. Linn Chr. 51-48—99
Camden Linton, Siuslaw 51-50—101
Braxton Hulet, Siuslaw 55-48—103
Jacob Welton, Siuslaw 54-49—103.
Team scores: Siuslaw 377, La Pine 420, East Linn 423, Blanchet Catholic 430, Regis 462, Salem Academy 467, Harrisburg 488, Waldport 570, Taft 708, Amity 713.
SIUSLAW (377) — Camden Linton 51-50—101, Ryan Klampe 41-41—82; Will Johnson 46-45—91; Braxton Hulet 55-48—103; Jacob Welton 54-49—103.
LA PINE (420) — AJ Johnson 42-42—84; Cameron Demeree 57-56—113; Daylan Petersen-Duran 57-57—114; Haakon Hanson 57-52—109.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (423) — Blake Krunowski 38-39—78; Tanner Walusiak 51-48—99; Gabe Schlabach63-63—126; Lauren Wyatt 70-65—135; Gresen Sewell 63-57—120.
BLANCHET CATHOLIC (430) — Joseph Beyer 41-46—87; Josh Grossman 51-55—106; Rieve Randall 57-61—118; Matthew Tiffany 65-68—113; Christian Orozco 60-59—119.
REGIS (462) — Caleb Mayer 44-49—93; Eli Silbermagel 70-62—132; Wyatt Baughman 57-62—119; Cutler Nelson 72-72—144; Lucas Koehnke 56-62—118.
SALEM ACADEMY (467) — Trenton Crane 48-46—94; Jaden Haller 66-64—130; Luke Molan 61-65—126; Isaiah Reina 59-58—117; Caleb Mikeska 73-64—137.
HARRISBURG (488) — Jackson Panum 65-69—134; Jacob Winchester 63-54—117; Landon Long 58-54—112; Max Campbell 67-68—135; Colby Mortiz 68-57—125.
WALDPORT (570) — Noah Fruechte 63-64—127; Jake Turkaly 59-59—118; William Thaler 63-62—125.
TAFT (708) — Christian Unruh 52-56—108.
AMITY (713) — Jack Rolston 61-52—113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.