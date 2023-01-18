In the process of giving the home fans last Friday night at Newport High School’s Spangler Court one heck of a show, and maybe a heart palpitation or two, the Cubs girls basketball team showed off its resiliency in fighting to the very last second of a hard-fought 56-55 overtime victory over Estacada in a thriller of a 4A non-league contest.

Things looked bleak early on for the home team, when the Rangers raced to a 9-0 lead behind a trio of 3-point baskets in the first three minutes of action before the Cubs found their footing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.