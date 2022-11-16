Though the Oregon School Activities Association fall sports season doesn’t officially come to an end until 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, 8-player championships football games are played Nov. 26, the winter season got out of the starting blocks Monday with the first day of organized winter sports team practices.
That means that earlier this week, high school basketball players, wrestlers and swimmers met in an official capacity for the first practice sessions in preparation for the first prep interscholastic contests slated for later this month. According to schedules posted to www.OSAA.org as of Monday morning, the first local programs to see live action will be the Toledo and Waldport high school wrestling teams, and the Irish boys basketball team. Both wrestling teams are scheduled to compete Nov. 30 at the Knappa Mix n Match meet, and the Waldport boys open the season the same night at home against Triangle Lake.
All other area prep basketball teams are scheduled to open the season the first two days of December — the Eddyville Charter teams play Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy; Siletz Valley’s teams play Dec. 1 at Southwest Christian; the Waldport girls open Dec. 2 at home against Nestucca; Toledo plays Dec. 1-2 at the Winter Lakes Classic at Coquille; Taft’s teams begin at home Dec. 2 against Willamina; and the Newport clubs start the season Dec. 1-3 at the Westside Christian Winter Jam.
The swim teams from Newport and Taft are slated to start the 2022-23 season with home meets. Cubs host the Dec. 10 Newport Invitational at the Newport Aquatic Center, and on Dec. 15, the Tigers host the Taft Invitational at the Lincoln City Community Center pool. Toledo is scheduled to compete at both the Newport and Lincoln City meets.
As practices started up this week, the News-Times emailed basketball, wrestling and swimming questionnaires (when applicable) to the athletic directors at from the six Lincoln County schools participating in winter OSAA interscholastic athletics. The hope is that the athletic directors will quickly forward those questionnaires to their school’s appropriate coaches.
The questionnaires themselves are simple, asking coaches only to provide the News-Times with a bit of background information on their program, the names, positions and year in school of their top talent, what are the team’s strengths and weaknesses, and an outlook for the season ahead. The more detailed information a coach can give, the more detailed coverage their team will receive in season previews that News-Times sports hopes to publish during December’s first few editions.
That said, in order to keep from being hounded by a News-Times sportswriter during the week of Thanksgiving, we ask that coaches please completely fill out and return their questionnaires before the end of this week to mheinbach@newportnewstimes.com. If athletic directors and/or coaches have any questions, or if there’s any way the News-Times can help assist the process, please contact Michael Heinbach at 541-265-8571, ext. 221.
