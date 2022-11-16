Though the Oregon School Activities Association fall sports season doesn’t officially come to an end until 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, 8-player championships football games are played Nov. 26, the winter season got out of the starting blocks Monday with the first day of organized winter sports team practices.

That means that earlier this week, high school basketball players, wrestlers and swimmers met in an official capacity for the first practice sessions in preparation for the first prep interscholastic contests slated for later this month. According to schedules posted to www.OSAA.org as of Monday morning, the first local programs to see live action will be the Toledo and Waldport high school wrestling teams, and the Irish boys basketball team. Both wrestling teams are scheduled to compete Nov. 30 at the Knappa Mix n Match meet, and the Waldport boys open the season the same night at home against Triangle Lake.

