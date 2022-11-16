LINCOLN CITY — Sure, last weekend’s Pumpkin Sprint Meet wasn’t the best-attended event the Lincoln City Swim Club ever hosted, but for an early-season meet featuring a multitude of youth athletes racing for the first time, there was much for LCSC head coach Lissa Parker to smile about afterward.

“Overall, this was a good meet for our many novices and first-time swimmers,” Parker wrote in a Sunday afternoon email to News-Times staff. “It was smaller than usual, but well represented from coastal teams, and we were grateful for Superior Aquatics coming up from Roseburg to join us.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.