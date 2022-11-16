Gaby Antonio-Mendoza, age 9, swims the final leg of the Lincoln City Swim Club’s boys 12-and-under, 200-meter freestyle relay Saturday during the Pumpkin Sprint Meet at the Lincoln City Community Center Pool.
Lincoln City Swim Club athlete Noah Serrato leaves the staring block Saturday at the start of the 50-meter freestyle during the Pumpkin Sprint Meet at Lincoln City Community Center.
LINCOLN CITY — Sure, last weekend’s Pumpkin Sprint Meet wasn’t the best-attended event the Lincoln City Swim Club ever hosted, but for an early-season meet featuring a multitude of youth athletes racing for the first time, there was much for LCSC head coach Lissa Parker to smile about afterward.
“Overall, this was a good meet for our many novices and first-time swimmers,” Parker wrote in a Sunday afternoon email to News-Times staff. “It was smaller than usual, but well represented from coastal teams, and we were grateful for Superior Aquatics coming up from Roseburg to join us.”
Though the LCSC boys didn’t post a victory in an individual event, they topped the boys team standings with 384 points, 101 ahead of runner-up, Newport Swim Team. As was the case the previous weekend, Newport received a program-leading effort from siblings Ilona and Ivan Weisz.
The Lincoln City boys received a second-place finish from 9-year-old Gabriel Raines, in the mixed 10-and-under 50-meter backstroke. LCSC 16-year-old Noah Serrato finished third in the mixed 13-and-over 50 freestyle, took fourth in the mixed open 200 freestyle and placed fifth in the mixed open 100 backstroke.
Evan Lopez, age 9, collected a third and two fourth-place finishes for the LCSC boys, while 17-year-old Eric Zamorano added a second in the mixed open 200-individual medley, a fourth in the mixed open 100 breaststroke and fifth in the mixed 13-and-over 100 freestyle.
For the LCSC girls, 7-year-old Destiny Lopez raced to two third-place finishes and two fourths.
“For our team, several experienced their first sanctioned meet rather than just a summer league scrimmage,” Parker wrote “All in all it was great fun, especially when they got to do relays with pumpkins (Saturday).”
Superior Aquatics topped the girls team scoreboard with 537 points, while the Tillamook Sharks placed second with 376. However, 12-year-old Ilona Weisz, who paced the Newport girls to a third-place team finish with 307 points, might have been considered the star of the show.
She raced to five individual wins, taking the mixed 11-12 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, the mixed 12-and-under 100-individual medley and the mixed open 100 backstroke.
Not to be outdone, 9-year-old Ivan Weisz won the mixed 10-and-under 50 and 100 freestyle and the 50 backstroke, while posting a second in the 50 butterfly.
Other NST standouts included 11-year-old Skyla Chen, who won the mixed 11-12 50 butterfly and was second in the 50 backstroke, and 10-year-old Levi Pettis, who won the mixed 10-and-under 50 breaststroke, was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 backstroke.
Pumpkin Sprint Meet
Saturday-Sunday at Lincoln City Community Center
Girls team scores: Superior Aquatics 537, Tillamook Sharks 376, Newport Swim Team 307, Lincoln City Swim Club 275, Gold Coast Swim Team 123, Gold’s Aquatics Club (Clackamas) 32.
Boys team scores: Lincoln City Swim Club 384, Newport Swim Team 283, Gold Coast Swim Team 187, Superior Aquatics 177.
