Siletz Valley junior Sterling Buckley gallops past Riddle High School defensive end Parker Halstead on Thursday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field in Siletz during the Warriors’ 62-12 victory in a 1A, 6-player state play-in game. The Warrior win secured the program’s first trip to the state playoffs since 2008, where Siletz travels this weekend to meet Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler in the OSAA 1A, 6-player quarterfinals. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Warrior senior Tyee Yanez stiff-arms his way past linebacker Preston Wylie for a big gain Friday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field during Siletz Valley’s lopsided football play-in victory over Riddle.
Siletz Valley junior Sterling Buckley gallops past Riddle High School defensive end Parker Halstead on Thursday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field in Siletz during the Warriors’ 62-12 victory in a 1A, 6-player state play-in game. The Warrior win secured the program’s first trip to the state playoffs since 2008, where Siletz travels this weekend to meet Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler in the OSAA 1A, 6-player quarterfinals. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
Warrior senior Tyee Yanez stiff-arms his way past linebacker Preston Wylie for a big gain Friday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field during Siletz Valley’s lopsided football play-in victory over Riddle.
SILETZ — It was both a victory 14 years in the making, and one that was hardly ever in doubt.
Already with a two-score advantage, the Siletz Valley football team used a 44-point second quarter Thursday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field to blow past Riddle to a 62-12 victory in a 1A, 6-player football state play-in game, securing the Warriors’ first trip to the state playoffs since 2008.
Siletz Valley senior Tyee Yanez and junior Sterling Buckley shouldered the majority of the load for the Warriors, who take a 7-2 mark and a No. 5 seed into the eight-school OSAA state bracket. The Warriors travel Friday, Nov. 4, for a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4-seed Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (7-1) at Spray High School. A start time for the game had yet to be determined as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline.
Yanez rushed for four first half touchdowns, and gave Siletz a 12-0 lead with a 40-yard TD run on the Warriors’ first possession, then ran for a 43-yard score, one play after he recovered a Riddle fumble. Yanez’s third score was a 67-yard romp just 23 seconds into the second quarter before capping his scoring outburst with a 52-yard touchdown scamper.
Buckley collected touchdown runs that measured 63, 52 and 22 yards. He also scored on a 56-yard interception return as time ran out in the first half after he’d returned a pick for a score 47 yards earlier in the period.
With a running clock in the second half, neither team managed much offense, though Siletz received a 24-yard scoring run in the third quarter from Julian Grove, and Riddle scored on a late Austin Watson touchdown reception.
Riddle, which played without top receiving threat Jadon Coker due to injury, also received a 53-yard kickoff return touchdown from senior Preston Wylie.
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler enters having won its last two games by a combined 118-31. The Eagles lone loss on the campaign was a 34-33 defeat Oct. 14 to Joseph.
Including 1A, 6-player SD 2-North forfeit wins over Crow and Mapleton, the Warriors head to state having won four of their last five, losing only at playoff No.2-seed and SD 2-North-champion Triangle Lake since the end of September.
Oct. 27
RHS
0 6 0 6 — 12
SVS
12 44 6 0 — 62
ELSEWHERE:
Eddyville Charter 53, Glendale 20
At Elkton, the Eagles earned their second trip to state in as many seasons Saturday afternoon with the play-in victory played on the neutral field at Elkton High School.
Eddyville, winners of four straight to sit at 5-3, are the No. 8 seed in the eight-school OSAA 1A, 6-player state playoffs, and travel Saturday for a 1 p.m. game at No. 1 Powers (8-0). The Eagles opened the season Sept. 9 at Powers, though due to injuries and illness, Eddyville chose not to play the second half and Powers was officially awarded a forfeit victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.