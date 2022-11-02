SILETZ — It was both a victory 14 years in the making, and one that was hardly ever in doubt.

Already with a two-score advantage, the Siletz Valley football team used a 44-point second quarter Thursday night at Bob Matthews Memorial Field to blow past Riddle to a 62-12 victory in a 1A, 6-player football state play-in game, securing the Warriors’ first trip to the state playoffs since 2008.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.