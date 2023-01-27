Senior guard Drake Dougherty, from Eddyville Charter, penetrates the lane as Siletz Valley sophomore Brad Wolfe defends on Tuesday night in the first quarter of a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball game in Siletz. The Warriors pulled away in the second quarter and rolled to the 67-35 win.
Siletz Valley junior post/forward Jacob Vasquez puts up a shot over Eddyville defenders Dayton Silvonen, left, and Konner Bledsoe on Tuesday night during the Warrior’s 67-35 victory in a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball game in Siletz.
Eddyville Charter sophomore Tre Card plows through the defense of Siletz Valley junior Miles Case during a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball game Tuesday night in Siletz.
SILETZ — After netting the first five baskets of Tuesday night’s 1A-3 Mountain West League home game against rival Eddyville Charter, the Siletz Valley boys basketball team might have believed it was in for little more than a walk in the park.
It took a while for the Warriors to regain their footing after going cold following their game-opening run, but they eventually proved too strong, too fast and too athletic for the Eagles to handle in sewing up a tidy 67-35 victory.
Junior forward/post Jacob Vasquez scored 13 of his game-high 19 points during Siletz Valley’s dominant second half as the Warriors posted the season sweep of Eddyville in improving to 5-5 in Mountain West League games, 5-9 overall. Siletz beat the Eagles 47-27 in mid-December in Eddyville in the schools’ first meeting.
On Tuesday night, the Warriors raced to a 10-0 lead behind an early bucket in the paint by junior Miles Case, followed by three straight scores by senior guard Zach Tucker and a Vasquez putback with 3:30 to play in the first quarter. Tucker scored 11 in the first half and finished with 18 points.
But the Eagles weren’t about to roll over and play dead. They fought their way back to within two points at the end of the first quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Ashton Fawver, then took a 17-15 lead with 3:20 to play in the first half on a 3-ball by senior guard Drake Dougherty.
However, Siletz closed the half on an 11-1 run, capped by freshman Aiden Brown’s basket in the paint with 0.8 seconds remaining, then opened the second half on a 10-0 burst, and never looked back.
Anthony Guenther scored 17 and Fawver added 10 points for the Eagles (2-8 2-13), who dropped their fourth straight heading into their scheduled Monday, Jan. 30 league game at Mapleton
Siletz Valley was slated Thursday to play a league game at home against Alsea, then travels Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a Mountain West League game at Mohawk.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo 66, Oakridge 56
At Toledo, the Boomers snapped an 11-game losing streak Tuesday night in earning their second 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference win of the season.
Toledo, which improved to 2-8 in league games, 2-16 overall, was scheduled Thursday to travel for a conference contest at East Linn Christian Academy (10-0, 17-2), ranked fourth in this week’s OSAA 2A boys basketball coaches poll. The Boomers are then slated to play Saturday, Jan. 28, at league-foe Bandon before returning home Tuesday, Jan. 31, to take on Lowell.
Newport 49, Sweet Home 40, OT
At Sweet Home, the Cubs needed an extra session Tuesday night in posting the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference road win over the Huskies.
The Cubs, who leveled their league record at 1-1 and sit at 7-8 overall, play a 7 p.m. home game tonight (Friday) at Spangler Court against seventh-ranked Stayton in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference tangle.
In other boys basketball games Tuesday:
• Dayton, ranked No. 1 in this week’s 3A coaches poll, blasted its way to a 73-47 victory at home over Taft in 3A-3 PacWest Conference game. The Tigers (1-6, 4-13) play a league contest Friday night at No. 9 Santiam Christian, then play a 7:30 p.m. home game Monday night against Sheridan.
• Reedsport notched its first 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference win of the season in a 45-41 home victory over Waldport as the Irish slipped to 2-9, 1-14. Waldport sought to snap its eight-game losing streak Thursday at home against Oakland, then plays a 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, home game against Central Linn.
