After getting edged Monday night 42-39 at home by Triangle Lake in both its season and 1A-3 Mountain West League opening game, the Siletz Valley boys basketball team picked up its first win Tuesday night under first-year head coach Clifton Berry.
“This game puts us a step back because it was a league loss, but we’ll bounce back stronger and play smarter (Tuesday) against McKenzie,” Berry promised after Monday’s game.
Warriors senior Zack Tucker scored all of his 13 points in the first three quarters Tuesday in leading Siletz Valley past McKenzie, 52-21. Siletz senior Roy Knott and sophomore Cielo Berry tallied nine apiece in the win, and junior Zion Fantroy added six of his eight points for the Warriors in the first quarter.
Against Triangle Lake, Tucker tallied 12 behind a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Fantroy added 11 points.
The Warriors, 1-1 in league and overall, return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday, when they play a non-league game at Roseburg against 1A-4 Umpqua Valley Christian. The Lions entered their Friday night home game against Illinois Valley with a 2-2 record.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft 60, Siuslaw 58
At Florence, after their scheduled Monday game at home against Chemawa was canceled, the Tigers earned their first win of the season in a non-league game against the Vikings.
The Tigers, who moved to 1-1, were slated Thursday to return to Lincoln City to face Catlin Gabel, then play non-league home games Tuesday, Dec. 13, against Elmira and Wednesday against Nestucca.
Eddyville falls twice
The Eagles stumbled out of the gate in 1A-3 Mountain West League play earlier this week, falling 26-17 Monday at home to Crow, then losing Tuesday at Triangle Lake, 54-24.
Eddyville (0-3) plays a 4:30 p.m. Friday game against Sherman and a Saturday contest against Ione-Arlington in a pair of non-league contests at the Arlington Snowball tournament.
The Eagles open league play Wednesday, Dec. 14, with a 5:30 p.m. home game against rival Siletz Valley.
Cottage Grove 65, Newport 45
At Cottage Grove, the Cubs slipped to 2-2 on Tuesday night with the non-league loss.
Newport plays twice this weekend at a tournament in Junction City. The Cubs meet Seaside at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Their Saturday game time and opponent will be determined by results of Friday’s tournament games.
North Bend 76, Toledo 20
At North Bend, the 2A Boomers slipped to 0-3 Tuesday after falling to the 4A Bulldogs.
Toledo doesn’t play again until it faces Lost River at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in their first of two games at the Boomer Bash in Toledo.
