Waldport High School students at times think they possess the fabled “luck of the Irish.” However, what 31 Waldport students accomplished last weekend had absolutely nothing to do with luck.

Led by senior Trey Vandehey, who successfully defended two of his individual state titles and earned the distinction of “Overall Logger,” the Waldport forestry program rolled to its fourth consecutive Future Natural Resource Leaders state championship during competition last Friday at Peavey and Richardson Hall on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, and Saturday at the Pacific Northwest Logging Museum at Powerland at Heritage Park in Salem.

