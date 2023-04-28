Waldport High School seniors Valour Jones, foreground, and Hunter Postma start the choker set competition last Saturday in Salem during the second day of the Future Natural Resource Leaders state convention. Waldport returned home with its fourth straight FNRL team state champion. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Waldport freshman Kelden McNeil, far left, screams encouragement and handles the WD40 can while seniors Eli Spangrud (center) and Hunter Postma win a state crosscut championship on the second day of completion April 22 at the Future Natural Resource Leaders state convention in Salem.
Jeff Skirvin, in red and blue hat, Waldport High School CTE/natural resources advisor, screams encouragement to competing Waldport students, backed by senior A.J. MacFarland, black hat, and freshman Mildred Ervin during the Future Natural Resource Leaders state convention in Salem.
Taft High School freshman Sully Smith, left, and Marcus Bickford, compete in the choker set April 22 at the Future Natural Resource Leaders state convention in Salem.
Waldport junior Wyatt Naylor mans a chainsaw during the powerbuck competition April 22 at the Future Natural Resource Leaders state convention in Salem.
Waldport High School students at times think they possess the fabled “luck of the Irish.” However, what 31 Waldport students accomplished last weekend had absolutely nothing to do with luck.
Led by senior Trey Vandehey, who successfully defended two of his individual state titles and earned the distinction of “Overall Logger,” the Waldport forestry program rolled to its fourth consecutive Future Natural Resource Leaders state championship during competition last Friday at Peavey and Richardson Hall on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis, and Saturday at the Pacific Northwest Logging Museum at Powerland at Heritage Park in Salem.
Competing against career-technical education/forestry programs from 16 other Oregon schools, including Taft High School in Lincoln City, Waldport dominated the team standings with 225 points, besting second-place Sweet Home by 79. La Pine was third with 81, and was followed by Philomath with 68, and Clatskanie with 53.
Blake Manley, advisor/coach since 2018 to the FNRL team from Sweet Home, said during the second and final day of competition that whether they know it or not, Waldport students have something of an unfair advantage even before they set foot within the state convention arenas.
“He’s the Tom Brady of forestry coaches,” Manley said of Waldport CTE/natural resources advisor Jeff Skirvin. “Let’s say you could pick anyone on the planet to teach your kids how to be a successful quarterback in football. You’d naturally pick Tom Brady. If you could pick anyone to teach kids how to be successful in a natural-resources competition setting, you’d pick Jeff Skirvin. It’s basically the same thing.”
No stranger to seeing his programs receive the big hardware at the FNRL state convention prior to this weekend, Skirvin headed state championship programs at Knappa in 2009, ’11, ’12 and ’13, at Clatskanie in ’14, ’16, ’17 and ’18, and at Waldport the previous three years. Last weekend marked the first time a Skirvin-coached school won a fourth straight state FNRL championship.
Though a forestry skills-based competition can bring to mind a picture of burly, bearded men wearing red-flannel tops who eat woodchips for breakfast and open beer bottles with their teeth, the FNRL state convention highlights more than just athletic skill, and boasts a healthy number of female competitors. Of the 31 students who composed the Waldport contingent, 10 were female, and most made valuable contributions to the Waldport victory.
That group included Kiana McNeil, who placed first in tool identification, Jasmine Carlson who won a state title in tree identification, Payton Abele, who was second in first aid, Elise Green, second in tree ID, and Mildred Ervin, who was second in first aid, second in job interview, and fourth in both demonstrative speech and written expression.
Vandehey retained his state titles in both log scale and compass and pacing, was third in map reading and placed sixth in cable splicing and sixth again in preparatory speech. Fellow Waldport senior Eli Spangrud claimed wins in crosscut (teamed with senior Hunter Postma) and powerbuck, and placed second in cable splicing while teamed with Kelden McNeil.
Four-of-six placers in compass and pacing were Waldport students, including Vandehey in first, junior Davin MacFarlane in second, Raiden Stedman in fourth and Logan Bennett in sixth. Irish senior A.J. Macfarlane won a timber cruising state championship, took second in the log roll and fourth in job interview, and Kenneth Heasley added a second in tool ID and map reading and a fifth-place finish in log roll.
Early this week, Amy Skirvin, Waldport principal, said the natural resources/CTE program her husband started at the school in the 2018-19 school year is a valuable asset.
“It goes far beyond just forestry when it comes to preparing our kids for a career,” she said. “For example, last weekend Levi Fruechte (WHS ’22) graduated from lineman school. He learned how to climb right here in our program.”
Taft, advised by forestry/AVID teacher Jake Tolan, was represented at the FNRL convention by Nathan Rodrick, Wylie Helms, Austin Taylor, Sharon Ekman, Sully Smith, Thomas Charboneau, Ulices Alvardo, Patrick Kane. Steven Stahl, Connor Sweitz, Marcus Bickford and Dominic Lawson.
FNRL state convention
April 21 at Corvallis and April 22 at Salem
Team scores: Waldport 225, Sweet Home 146, La Pine 81, Philomath 68, Clatskanie 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 18, Pleasant Hill 16, Scio 16, Tillamook 13, Knappa 1.
