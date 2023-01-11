Waldport High School freshman guard Kiana McNeil drives the lane between Reedsport defenders Ragen Murphey, left, and Madi Carter on Friday night during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. McNeil’s 17-point effort paced the Irish to the 38-16 win. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Waldport High School freshman guard Kiana McNeil drives the lane between Reedsport defenders Ragen Murphey, left, and Madi Carter on Friday night during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. McNeil’s 17-point effort paced the Irish to the 38-16 win. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Siletz Valley freshman guard Chevelle Swinford seeks to dribble around Mapleton junior Tanae Robbins during the first quarter of a 1A-3 Mountain West League girls basketball game Thursday night in Siletz.
Waldport freshman point guard Payshentz Herron and Reedsport senior forward Madi Carter fight for a rebound Friday night during the Irish’s 38-16 win. Waldport won for the third time in four games Saturday with a 29-28 league win at home over East Linn Christian Academy.
Siletz Valley sophomore Neva Hamel battles Lexi Flansberg, Mapleton sophomore, for position in the paint Thursday night during a 1A-3 Mountain West League girls basketball game in Siletz.
Freshman guard Mildred Ervin, from Waldport, makes a dash to the hoop past Coral Howeth from Reedsport on Friday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
WALDPORT — There was no better way for the Waldport High School girls basketball team to close out a busy last week than to do so on a winning streak.
After freshman guard Kiana McNeil sparked the Irish to a convincing 38-16 victory Friday night over Reedsport, Waldport returned the next day to edge East Linn Christian Academy. The back-to-back 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference wins in Waldport marked the first time this season the Irish put together consecutive victories as they began this week 2-2 in league, 4-6 overall.
McNeil scored eight points in the first quarter Friday night against The Brave, punctuated by a steal she converted into a transition layup with nine seconds left in the opening stanza as the Irish took a commanding 16-4 lead after eight minutes.
McNeil collected a Waldport-best 12 steals, and senior Cayden Ritchey pulled down nine rebounds for the Irish. Freshman guard Payshentz Herron added 10 points for Waldport in the win over Reedsport, including a bucket three seconds before the halftime buzzer sounded to give the Irish a 26-10 lead at the break.
McNeil’s 13-point effort on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor Saturday against East Linn Christian was bolstered by Waldport junior Airyanna Paden’s 10 rebounds, and Herron’s seven steals.
That, and a stingy effort on the defensive end were enough to battle past ball-control issues and post the win, according to first-year Waldport head coach Jeff Lee.
“We turned the ball over 37 times — 27 of those in the second half,” Lee wrote in a text message to News-Times staff. “Our defense was very good though.”
The Irish were scheduled to play three more games this week — Tuesday at Oakland; at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at home against Illinois Valley; and Saturday afternoon against Monroe/Alsea at Monroe High School.
ELSEWHERE:
Mapleton 41, Siletz Valley 8
At Siletz, the Sailors raced to a 13-1 lead a little more than four minutes into action and never looked back in posting the Thursday night 1A-3 Mountain West League victory.
The Warriors, who with the loss fell to 0-5 in league games, 0-7 overall, were scheduled this week to play back-to-back road Mountain West League road games. On Tuesday, Siletz Valley was scheduled to visit Crow, then to travel Thursday for a game at Triangle Lake.
• In other girls basketball games late last week, Eddyville Charter clubbed McKenzie 60-11 in a 1A-3 Mountain West League game Thursday in Eddyville, Taft fell 53-30 at home Friday night to No. 7 Santiam Christian in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game, and Oakridge topped Toledo 67-37 in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game on the Boomers’ home court.
Eddyville (4-0, 6-3) was slated Tuesday to play at Mohawk, Thursday, Jan. 12, at Crow, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at Umpqua Valley Christian. The Tigers (1-1, 6-5) played Tuesday at Sheridan and are scheduled Friday, Jan. 13, to play at Amity. Toledo, which began this week 1-2, 4-7, hosted East Linn Christian Academy on Tuesday, then plays Thursday at Lowell and Saturday at Gold Beach.
