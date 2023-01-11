WALDPORT — There was no better way for the Waldport High School girls basketball team to close out a busy last week than to do so on a winning streak.

After freshman guard Kiana McNeil sparked the Irish to a convincing 38-16 victory Friday night over Reedsport, Waldport returned the next day to edge East Linn Christian Academy. The back-to-back 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference wins in Waldport marked the first time this season the Irish put together consecutive victories as they began this week 2-2 in league, 4-6 overall.

