Freshman guard Kiana McNeil, from Waldport High School, puts on the brakes after feigning a drive toward the hoop last Thursday night while Oakland senior wing Kalyn Busciglio defends during the Oakers’ 39-26 win in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Oakland senior post Maya Mason, left, and junior wing/guard Kaitlyn Richardson collapse on Waldport junior forward Airyanna Paden during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game Thursday in Waldport.
Waldport junior Lillyn LeGrand and Oakland senior Maya Mason battle for the opening tipoff to start last Thursday’s 39-26 Oakers’ victory in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Waldport freshman guard Payshentz Herron sprints past Oakland’s Kalyn Busciglio on Thursday night during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game in Waldport.
WALDPORT — The Waldport High School girls basketball team came back to Earth late last week and suffered a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference losses following a three-game winning streak, its longest of the season.
After the Irish couldn’t hold a halftime advantage Thursday night in a 39-26 loss at home to Oakland, Waldport fell 48-34 Saturday on the road at Central Linn, ranked third in last week’s OSAA 2A coaches poll.
The losses dropped the Irish to 6-7 in league play, 8-11 overall as they hit the home stretch of the regular season. Waldport plays conference road games Friday, Feb. 3 at Lowell and Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Bandon before capping the regular campaign with a Thursday, Feb. 9, game at Irish Pavilion against Toledo, the only time the Boomers and Irish meet during the regular season.
Last Thursday, Waldport junior post Lillyn LeGrand scored eight points in the first half as the Irish took a 16-15 lead into halftime over the Oakers. But Oakland intensified its effort on the defensive end in the third quarter, yielding only a Cayden Ritchey bucket in the paint and Mildred Ervin free throw in the eight minutes following halftime in taking a 28-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
LeGrand finished with 11 points, and Ritchey finished with five to top the Irish in the scorebook. Veronica Sigl scored 13 and Kalyn Busciglio added 12 to lead the Oakers.
On Saturday against the Cobras, junior forward Airyanna Paden scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, while LeGrand scored eight points with the benefit of a perfect 6-for-6 effort from the charity stripe.
ELSEWHERE:
Country Christian 48, Eddyville Charter 37
At Eddyville, despite receiving a team-high 15 points from senior Rylee Russell in her return from injury, Country Christian, ranked No. 7 in last week’s 1A coaches poll, earned the non-league victory over the 1A-3 Mountain West League Eagles.
Hailey Mekemson scored all of her seven points for Eddyville in the second and third quarters, and Shaylene Borton tallied all seven of her points for Eddyville in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles outscored Country Christian 17-6.
Eddyville, which dropped to 9-7, returned to league play Monday night at Mapleton, then wasn’t scheduled to pay again until a scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 non-league game at St. Paul, ranked No. 5 in last week’s 1A coaches poll.
In other late-week girls games:
• Stayton handed Newport a 43-33 setback Friday night at Spangler Court in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference contest. The Cubs (1-2, 9-7) were scheduled Tuesday to host Cascade before traveling Thursday, Feb. 2, to play at North Marion in a pair of league games.
• Taft’s three-game 3A-3 PacWest Conference winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 47-21 road loss at No. 6 Santiam Christian in Adair Village. The Tigers played a Monday home game against Sheridan before returning home at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to host a league game against third-ranked Amity.
• After East Linn Christian Academy scored a 47-40 victory Thursday at home over Toledo, the Boomers dropped their sixth straight 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game Saturday in a 59-26 loss at No. 6 Bandon. Following their Tuesday night league home game against Lowell, the Boomers (3-9, 6-14) are slated at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, to play their final regular season home contest with a league battle against Lowell.
