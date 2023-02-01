WALDPORT — The Waldport High School girls basketball team came back to Earth late last week and suffered a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference losses following a three-game winning streak, its longest of the season.

After the Irish couldn’t hold a halftime advantage Thursday night in a 39-26 loss at home to Oakland, Waldport fell 48-34 Saturday on the road at Central Linn, ranked third in last week’s OSAA 2A coaches poll.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.