Eagles win, NHS, Taft fall
WALDPORT — It wasn’t exactly the way the Waldport High School volleyball team wanted to finish off the home portion of its season schedule, but the Irish were more than happy Tuesday night to leave with a victory.
Though it wasn’t clinching a top spot in the regular season 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference standings, Waldport did snap a four-match losing streak and downed Gold Beach in a 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-29 league win at Irish Pavilion.
“Cayden (Ritchey) was our top server, Payshentz (Herron) had a nice night setting and Katie Pankey and Kiana McNeil were outstanding in the backrow serve receiving,” Waldport head coach Jeff Lee wrote in a Tuesday evening text message to News-Times staff.
Irish junior middle blocker Lillyn LeGrand knocked down 13 kills in 24 spike attempts with just one hitting error, Ritchey collected five aces and sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Katlyn Morton posted a four-ace, four-kill effort.
Waldport, which improved to 5-8 in league matches, 9-10 overall, played a league match Thursday at Reedsport, then closes the regular season with league contests Saturday, Oct. 15, against Toledo and Monroe at Monroe High School.
ELSEWHERE:
Eddyville Charter def. Alsea, 3-1
At Eddyville, Alsea extended the Eagles to four sets Tuesday evening in Eddyville’s tune-up for its battle the following evening for 1A-3 Mountain West League supremacy.
Eddyville, which downed the Wolverines 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-18, entered its Wednesday night home match against Mohawk (13-0, 15-7) with first place on the line at 11-1 in league matches. 12-4 overall. The Mustangs downed the Eagles in four games when the teams met Sept. 22 in Marcola.
The Eagles were scheduled to close the regular season Thursday at McKenzie, their third league contest in as many days.
Philomath def. Newport, 3-0
The Cubs couldn’t build off the momentum from their previous outing in falling 25-13, 25-8, 25-17 Tuesday evening in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match at Spangler Court in Newport.
After they were scheduled to travel Thursday for a league match at No. 10 Sweet Home, the Cubs (1-6, 1-9) were scheduled to play Saturday, Oct. 15, in a tournament at Marshfield High School. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Newport hosts Stayton in its final regular season home match at Spangler Court.
Scio def. Taft, 3-0
At Scio, the eighth-ranked Loggers sent Taft to its third straight 3A-3 PacWest Conference loss Tuesday in a 25-19, 25-8, 25-16 sweep.
Taft (3-7, 7-10) looked Thursday to post a victory for the first time since sweeping Jefferson on Sept. 29 at home when the Tigers were scheduled to host Dayton in their final regular season home match.
