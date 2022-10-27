Schedules for prep sports teams are always updated fast and furiously this time of year, when times, dates, opponents and locations for early-round postseason contests aren’t confirmed until after results of previous contests are reported. On occasion, that means the print edition of the News-Times is unable to provide readers with the latest, most-up-to-date postseason game information available.
The following is a look at what Lincoln County schools face this weekend in recently-scheduled postseason contests:
The football playoffs get underway in Lincoln County starting at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at Bob Matthews Memorial Field in Siletz, when the seventh-ranked Siletz Valley Warriors, who finished second in the 1A, 6-player, SD 2-North regular season standings, host 10th-ranked Riddle in a 1A playoff play-in game. The Warriors finished the regular campaign 6-2 after taking down Jewell last Friday night at home. Riddle enters with a 4-3 mark, having lost two of its last three. The Siletz-Riddle winner advances to the eight-team 1A, 6-player, state championship football bracket, which features quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 at sites to be determined.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the No. 9 Eddyville Charter Eagles (4-3) travel to face Glendale (4-4) in a 1A, 6-player play-in game at Elkton High School. Winners of this weekend’s 1A play-in games advance to the eight-team 1A, 6-player, state championship football bracket, which features quarterfinal games Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5 at sites to be determined.
In this weekend’s 4A soccer action, the Newport girls and boys both compete Saturday in state playoff play-in matches.
The sixth-ranked Cubs girls (11-2-1), who this fall topped their previous regular season program record for wins, return home to Morrow Field for a 6 p.m. play-in contest against Junction City (2-11-1). The winner there moves into the 16-school state tournament, with first-round matches tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Cubs boys, who closed their slate at 5-4-5, travel for a noon match at Eastern Oregon University against La Grande, which finished second in the 4A-6 Greater Oregon League despite finishing with a 2-10-2 record. The Tigers were outscored 33-4 during the regular season. The Newport-La Grande winner advances to the 4A state tournament, that begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, with round-of-16 matches.
