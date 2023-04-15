Prep Golf Unruh, Irish take on McNary GC News-Times Sports Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEIZER — Taft High School golfer Christian Unruh carded the top local round of area golfers Tuesday during a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 boys match at the par-71 McNary Golf Club.Unruh finished at 47-48—105 to claim 12th place on the individual leaderboard. AJ Johnson from La Pine and Ryan Klampe of Siuslaw each finished at 77 to share individual medalist honors.Noah Tysman scored the lowest round of four competing Waldport golfers, scoring a 63-58—121.Siuslaw won the team championship with a 377, and was followed by La Pine at 381 and East Linn Christian with 420.April 11 at the par-71 McNary Golf Club, KeizerTeam scores: Siuslaw 377, La Pine 381, East Linn Christian 420, Blanchet Catholic 422, Regis 471, Waldport 581, Harrisburg 628, Taft 705, Amity 709.Top-10 individualsAJ Johnson, La Pine 77Ryan Klampe, Siuslaw 77Blake Knurowski, E. Linn 78Will Johnson, Siuslaw 87Joseph Beyer, Blanchet Ca. 92Brayden Keesee, La Pine 97Caleb Mayer, Regis 98Tanner Walusiak, E. Linn 99Josh Grossman, Blanchet Ca. 103Dylan Petersen-Duran La Pine 103Local golfers by teamWALDPORT (581) — Jake Turkaly 65-70—135, William Thaler 61-64—125, Noah Tysman 63-58—121.TAFT — Christian Unruh 47-48—105. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Unruh, Irish take on McNary GC Myrtle Point outslugs Waldport Community Health Center relocating ODFW awarded grant to study marine mammal disease threats County voters casting ballots in May Fried Clam Mac & Cheese McLean Point starts construction Baubles and bangles galore Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Multimedia News Snow in Newport Casey Felton Updated Feb 24, 2023 0 +5 Sports Year in Sports Michael Heinbach Dec 30, 2022 0 +4 Business Hook and Slice Food Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 +10 Sports Soccer Jeremy Burke Sep 14, 2022 0 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
