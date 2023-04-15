KEIZER — Taft High School golfer Christian Unruh carded the top local round of area golfers Tuesday during a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 boys match at the par-71 McNary Golf Club.

Unruh finished at 47-48—105 to claim 12th place on the individual leaderboard. AJ Johnson from La Pine and Ryan Klampe of Siuslaw each finished at 77 to share individual medalist honors.

