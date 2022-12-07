LINCOLN CITY — It was likely a case of opening night jitters, but the 3A Taft High School girls basketball team dug itself a hole it couldn’t dig out of Friday night in the Tigers’ non-league home game against visiting Willamina.

Taft stumbled out of the gate in its first game of the season, and some careless passing led to an abundance of first quarter turnovers as the 2A Bulldogs used their early advantage to post a 34-27 victory.

