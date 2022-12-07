Taft High School senior guard Hailey Weaver drives past Willamina’s Alexis Wertz on Friday night in Lincoln City during the Bulldogs’ 34-27 victory in the first girls basketball game of the season for both schools. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
LINCOLN CITY — It was likely a case of opening night jitters, but the 3A Taft High School girls basketball team dug itself a hole it couldn’t dig out of Friday night in the Tigers’ non-league home game against visiting Willamina.
Taft stumbled out of the gate in its first game of the season, and some careless passing led to an abundance of first quarter turnovers as the 2A Bulldogs used their early advantage to post a 34-27 victory.
Willamina 6-foot senior guard/wing Hallee Hughes scored nine points in the opening eight minutes, when the Bulldogs ran to a 14-5 lead they never relinquished. Hughes finished with a game-best 16 points and capped the first quarter scoring with a drive in the lane for a nine-point advantage.
No other Willamina player tallied more than the five points put up by sophomore post Zoie Sickles — Brooklynn Bailey, Lauren Klaers and Sadie Risseeuw scored three apiece for the Bulldogs.
Despite getting behind early, the Tigers fought back to within 14-12 on a layup by senior Nat Gates less than two minutes into the second quarter. However, Willamina responded by scoring the final four points of the first half, then began the third quarter on a 6-0 run to start to pull away for good.
Junior wing Ali Tolan came off the bench to score six of her team-leading eight points for Taft in the third quarter. Tigers senior guard Brooklyn Mangold drained Taft’s lone successful trey on the evening and finished with seven points.
Though the Tigers’ scheduled Monday game at home against Chemawa was canceled, Taft was slated to get back on the court Tuesday night for a non-league matchup in Florence against Siuslaw.
Taft is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to host Catlin Gabel.
ELSEWHERE:
Boomers split at Coquille
At Coquille, after falling Friday night 55-38 to the tournament host Red Devils, senior guard Avery Tyler paced the Boomers to a 52-17 victory Saturday over 3A Siuslaw in Toledo’s first two games of the season, played at the Winter Lakes tournament.
Freshman Lexi Lucatero scored 12 of her team-leading 16 points in the first half Friday in pacing Coquille past the Boomers, who received a trio of 3-pointers and a 6-of-8 effort from the foul line from senior wing Kylie Warfield, who closed with 15 points.
After Tyler tallied nine of her 11 points in the second half Friday night, she went off for nine buckets from floor Saturday and a 8-for-10 performance from the charity en route to a career-best 28 points. Sophomore wing/post Lindsey Otis added a pair of makes from 3-point land and closed with 12 points for the Boomers.
Toledo played Tuesday at North Bend, then isn’t scheduled to compete again until Friday, Dec. 16, against Lost River in their first game at Toledo’s annual Boomer Bash tournament.
Cubs go 1-2 at Winter Jam
At Tigard, 4A Newport snagged its first win of the season, a 53-37 defeat Friday afternoon of 1A Crosshill Christian, though the victory was sandwiched between a pair of narrow losses during the weekend at the season-opening Westside Christian Winter Jam tournament.
The Cubs (1-2) played a non-league 4A game Tuesday at Cottage Grove before getting back on the hardwood Friday night, Dec. 9 for a game against Seaside in Newport’s first of two contests at a Junction City tournament.
Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Eddyville Charter 22
At Medford, 1A-5 Mountain Valley League Hawks, ranked seventh in the 1A preseason coaches poll, sent Eddyville Charter to a season-opening loss Thursday night in a non-league matchup.
The Eagles jumped right into 1A-3 Mountain West League play earlier this week. On Monday, Eddyville hosted Crow and played a second league game Tuesday at Triangle Lake.
This weekend, the Eagles play games Friday against Sherman and Saturday against Ione/Arlington at the Arlington Snowball tournament.
Nestucca 48, Waldport 29
At Waldport, the Irish stumbled in their Friday night season debut and first outing under new head coach Jeff Lee in the non-league 2A contest at Irish Pavilion.
Waldport looks for its first win Thursday, Dec. 8 in another non-league battle a Colton before the Irish play at 5 p.m. Saturday home game against North Bend from the 4A-4 Sky Em League.
