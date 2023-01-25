Newport High School freshman guard Anthony Bokuro sank the first of two free-throw attempts with 2:24 left in the first quarter last Friday night to bring the Cubs to within two points of Philomath in their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys basketball showdown in Newport. From there on out, the Warriors proved to the packed house at Spangler Court why they’re the top-ranked 4A team in the state.

Philomath scored the next 33 consecutive points, took a 35-point advantage into halftime, and rolled to the 64-20 victory, keeping the Warriors undefeated against in-state competition this season and sending the Cubs to their second straight loss in their league opener.

