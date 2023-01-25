Newport High School senior guard Ethan Osborn drives toward the hoop Friday night during the Cubs’ 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys basketball game against top-ranked Philomath at Spangler Court in Newport. The Warriors dominated all but the opening four minutes in their 64-20 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport High School freshman guard Anthony Bokuro sank the first of two free-throw attempts with 2:24 left in the first quarter last Friday night to bring the Cubs to within two points of Philomath in their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys basketball showdown in Newport. From there on out, the Warriors proved to the packed house at Spangler Court why they’re the top-ranked 4A team in the state.
Philomath scored the next 33 consecutive points, took a 35-point advantage into halftime, and rolled to the 64-20 victory, keeping the Warriors undefeated against in-state competition this season and sending the Cubs to their second straight loss in their league opener.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by senior guard Markus Everitt in the first four minutes of action gave Newport an 8-7 lead, and with their spirited effort on the defensive end, the Cubs had the home fans thinking upset before the Warriors turned on the gas. Philomath closed the opening period with 3-point buckets from Cole Beardsley and Brody Bushnell sandwiched around a basket in the paint by Preston Kramer, then held Newport scoreless during the second quarter in taking a 44-9 lead into halftime.
Newport sophomore forward Rory Barber’s runner in the lane six seconds into the second half halted the Cubs’ 10 minute, 30-second scoreless stretch, though at that point, little doubt was left to the final outcome.
Everitt, who dropped in his third trifecta of the evening in the third quarter, paced the Cubs with nine points. No other Newport player tallied as many as reserve senior forward Evan McAfee’s four points.
Junior wing Kramer led all scorers with 16 points, while junior Jacob Peters and Beardsley, a senior, scored 10 points apiece for the Warriors, who improved to 1-0 in league, 12-1 overall.
The Cubs, who fell to 0-1 in conference play, 6-8 overall, were scheduled Tuesday to play at league-foe Sweet Home. Newport returns at 5:30 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 27, to host a league game against Stayton, ranked seventh in last week’s OSAA 4A boys basketball coaches poll.
ELSEWHERE:
Mapleton 49, Eddyville Charter 29
At Eddyville, the Sailors sent the Eagles to their third straight loss in a Thursday night 1A-3 Mountain West League game.
Mapleton led 9-8 after eight minutes before junior Keevyn Walker scored 10 points in the second quarter to help the Sailors take a 13-point lead into halftime. Walker, with the help of an 8-of-10 effort at the free-throw line, scored a game-high 24 points.
Freshman guard Ashton Fawver scored all but one of his Eddyville-leading 12 points in the second half and drained a trio of 3-pointers. Eagles senior Anthony Guenther scored all eight of his points in the first half as Eddyville slipped to 2-7, 2-12.
The Eagles traveled Tuesday for a rivalry contest at league-foe Siletz Valley in their lone scheduled game this week.
In other boys basketball games last week:
• After Taft lost a 59-49 decision in 3A-3 PacWest Conference play last Thursday at Jefferson, the Tigers snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 75-66 league win Saturday at Scio. The Tigers (1-5, 5-12) were slated Tuesday to play a league game at Dayton and travel Friday, Jan. 27, to play a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game at Santiam Christian, ranked No. 10 in last week’s 3A boys basketball coaches poll.
• Toledo lost two 2A-3 Valley Cost Conference road games, falling 59-49 on Thursday at Jefferson, and 52-22 Friday night at Monroe. The Boomers (1-8, 1-16) sought to halt their 11-game losing streak Tuesday with a league home game against Oakridge before Toledo is scheduled Thursday, Jan. 26, to travel to face East Linn Christian Academy, ranked tied for third in last week’s 2A coaches poll. The Boomers finish a week of three games in five days with a Saturday, Jan. 28, league battle at Bandon.
• Falls City/Kings Valley Charter posted a 60-35 victory last Wednesday in Falls City over Siletz Valley in a non-league 1A contest. The Warriors (4-5 in league, 5-9 overall) were scheduled Tuesday to play Eddyville Charter and at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, meet Alsea in pair of 1A-3 Mountain West League games in Siletz.
• Waldport fell 70-32 on Friday night at No. 7 Gold Beach then dropped a second 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game the following day in a 67-43 setback at Illinois Valley. The Irish returned to action Tuesday with a league game at Reedsport. Waldport (2-8, 2-13) had lost seven straight entering Tuesday and is slated to play league home games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, against Oakland, and at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 against Central Linn.
