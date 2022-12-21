WREST_DEC.-21

The Toledo High School girls wrestling team shows off its second place team trophy Saturday after competing at a tournament at Central Linn High School in Halsey.

HALSEY — The Toledo High School girls wresting team made its mark Saturday at a unique Central Linn all-girls tournament, and in doing so, got a little extra help from prospective future Boomer female grapplers.

Toledo placed second of seven schools at the meet, scoring 54 points, 23 behind host-school Central Linn at the seven-team event. The meet featured high school wrestling teams joined with their middle and elementary school wrestling counterparts.

