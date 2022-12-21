HALSEY — The Toledo High School girls wresting team made its mark Saturday at a unique Central Linn all-girls tournament, and in doing so, got a little extra help from prospective future Boomer female grapplers.
Toledo placed second of seven schools at the meet, scoring 54 points, 23 behind host-school Central Linn at the seven-team event. The meet featured high school wrestling teams joined with their middle and elementary school wrestling counterparts.
“It was the first (tournament) of this type that we have seen because it was not just for high school teams, but also mat club and middle school girl wrestlers,” Toledo girls coach Kelli Simonds wrote in a Sunday email to News-Times staff. “All ages were combined together for the team scores.”
Combined, the Toledo girls collected four first-place finishes — senior Cocoa Barrett in the 110-115-pound weight class, Ellie Wallace in the elementary 54-pound bracket, Amnia Smith in the elementary 65-pound division, and Taylor Smith, who claimed the middle school 80-pound championship. Barrett won her final match of the day with a takedown in overtime of Springfield’s Lydia Stewart.
“Cocoa Barrett wrestled some of the toughest matches I have seen from her,” Simonds said. “She has grown so much in the past four years of wrestling and has come to love the sport.
Also for Toledo, Aria Simonds took second in the 135-145 high school weight class, and Quin Lewis was runner-up at 170.
“I asked the high school girls what they thought about the next generation of Boomer girls wrestlers, and Cocoa Barrett said, ‘The Baby Boomers are both an adorable and terrifying force to be reckoned with,’” Coach Simonds wrote. “I’m very excited to see these girls as they grow and will eventually represent Toledo High School girls wrestling!”
Central Linn girls tournament
Saturday at Halsey
Team scores: Central Linn 77, Toledo 54, South Eugene 35, Springfield 25, Monroe 12, Jefferson Middle 11, Philomath 0.
At Nestucca, the Taft boys placed third, Toledo finished fifth and Waldport was 10th of 13 schools Saturday at the Bill Hagerty Invitational meet.
Emiliano Sanchez won the 120-pound weight class for Taft, earning an early-second round pin of Xavier Smith of Ilwaco, Washington, in the championship bout. Arnulfo Aguirre-Rodriguez added a title in the 182-pound division. He pinned Waldport’s Valour Jones 59 seconds into the second period of their title match.
Toledo junior Christian Retherford scored a third-period pin of Jeremiah Miller from Neah-Kah-Nie to win the championship at 145, and sophomore Kolby Coxen won the 285-pound class for the Boomers.
Jones was Waldport’s lone wrestler to reach the championship round.
