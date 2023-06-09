Toledo High School senior Tayla Stevenson signs her name on the dotted line, officially inking her commitment to compete next school year in track and field at Pacific University in Forest Grove during a Monday ceremony in the Toledo High School library. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Toledo High School head track and field coach Janet Johnson, right, (above) speaks highly of senior Tayla Stevenson on Monday in the school’s library during a ceremony celebrating Stevenson signing to compete next school year in track and field at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
During a Monday ceremony in the Toledo High School library celebrating senior Taylor Stevenson’s signing of a letter of intent to complete in track and field at Pacific University, the guest of honor receives a kiss from her biggest fan, her 5-year-old brother, Liam Roberts.
One would be hard pressed to find a person speaking ill of Toledo High School all-everything senior Tayla Stevenson, no matter the setting. Early Monday afternoon in the school’s media center, attendees of Stevenson’s ceremony as she signed a commitment to compete next school year in track and field and Pacific University in Forest Grove found out why.
Yes, Stevenson is a gifted athlete, having made a name for herself competing against Boomer opposition on girls basketball courts and during track meets throughout her prep career. This spring, despite not advancing to the OSAA 2A Track and Field Championships, Stevenson clocked personal-best times in the 100 meters (14.14 seconds), 200 meters (29.98), and 400 meters (1:15:04) and threw the javelin 68 feet, 5 inches in her best effort.
