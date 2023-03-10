Toledo High School senior guard Garrett Hinds and Waldport junior forward Justin Gainer were honorable mention honorees late last month when the 2A-3 valley Coast Conference announced its list of all-league teams and postseason honorees.

Hinds shined bright on a Toledo team that went through more than its fair share of growing pains, often due to circumstances beyond the team’s control, under first-year head coach Ryan Vargas. Though the Boomers finished 3-21, they capped their season in style with a thrilling double-overtime victory at league-rival Waldport. In that Feb. 9 game at Irish Pavilion, Hinds, his last in a Boomers basketball uniform, he tallied a game-best 26 points, including two free throws in the waning moments of regulation, and 10 of the Boomers’ 11 points in the second overtime.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.