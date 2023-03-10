Toledo High school senior guard Garrett Hinds, photographed this winter during a home game against Monroe, was an honorable mention all-2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball selection. (News-Times file photos)
Toledo High School senior guard Garrett Hinds and Waldport junior forward Justin Gainer were honorable mention honorees late last month when the 2A-3 valley Coast Conference announced its list of all-league teams and postseason honorees.
Hinds shined bright on a Toledo team that went through more than its fair share of growing pains, often due to circumstances beyond the team’s control, under first-year head coach Ryan Vargas. Though the Boomers finished 3-21, they capped their season in style with a thrilling double-overtime victory at league-rival Waldport. In that Feb. 9 game at Irish Pavilion, Hinds, his last in a Boomers basketball uniform, he tallied a game-best 26 points, including two free throws in the waning moments of regulation, and 10 of the Boomers’ 11 points in the second overtime.
Gainer emerged as a force in the paint during the later stages of an Irish season that ended at 2-19 under first-year head coach Connor Swertfeger.
Oakland’s Jeff Clark received the league’s Coach of the Year honor, and Gold Beach senior Gianni Altman was the league’s Player of the Year. Also an all-defensive team selection, Altman was joined on the all-2A-3 Valley Coast Conference first team by Central Linn senior Bren Schneiter, Oakland sophomore Joseph Fusco, Illinois Valley junior Daniel Polk, East Linn Christian senior Cole King, Monroe junior Nate Young, Bandon senior Owen Brown, and Gold Beach junior Jake Westerman.
2A-3 VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Gianni Altman, Sr., Gold Beach.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Clark, Oakland.
All-conference selections
First team — Gianni Altman, Sr., Gold Beach; Bren Schneiter, Sr., Central Linn; Joseph Fusco, So., Oakland; Daniel Polk, Jr., Illinois Valley; Cole King, Sr., East Linn Christian; Nate Young, Jr., Monroe; Owen Brown, Sr., Bandon; Jake Westerman, Jr., Gold Beach.
Second team — Elliot Nofziger, Jr., East Linn Christian; Gabe Williamson, So. Oakland; Chayse Beachy, Sr., East Linn Christian; Dylan Middleton, Sr., Gold Beach; Ryan Rowland, Sr., Central Linn; Eli Freitag, Jr., Bandon; Jaden Jalof, Jr., Lowell; Brendyn Bruner, Jr., Illinois Valley.
Honorable mention — Garrett Hinds, Sr., Toledo; Coen Schneiter, So., Central Linn; Tanner Isreal, Jr., East Linn Christian; Cole Collins, Sr., Oakland; Luke Crowson, Sr., Monroe; Alex Dukovich, So., Reedsport; Heath Nichol, Sr., East Linn Christian; Nelson Wilastead, Jr., Gold Beach; Brock Horning, Sr., Monroe; Justin Gainer, Jr., Waldport; Max Maher, So., Oakridge.
All-defensive team — Chayse Beachy, Sr. East Linn Christian; Jake Westerman, Jr., Gold Beach; James Baimbridge, Jr., Oakland; Owen Brown, Sr., Bandon; Coen Schneiter, So., Central Linn; Gianni Altman, Sr., Gold Beach; Brock Horning, Sr., Monroe; Heath Nichol, Sr., East Linn Christian.
