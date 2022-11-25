Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom topped a lengthy list of local 2A-SD 2 football postseason honorees, earning the district’s Lineman of the Year honor, and first-team all-league selections on offense and defense last Friday, when the district published postseason accolades as recently voted on by league coaches.

Blomstrom, who at center anchored a beefy and athletic Boomer offensive line that placed sophomore teammate Kolby Coxen on the all-league first team, also earned first-team honors as a defensive lineman. There, Blomstrom recorded Toledo team highs with 76 tackles, three sacks and three fumbles recovered.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.