Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom topped a lengthy list of local 2A-SD 2 football postseason honorees, earning the district’s Lineman of the Year honor, and first-team all-league selections on offense and defense last Friday, when the district published postseason accolades as recently voted on by league coaches.
Blomstrom, who at center anchored a beefy and athletic Boomer offensive line that placed sophomore teammate Kolby Coxen on the all-league first team, also earned first-team honors as a defensive lineman. There, Blomstrom recorded Toledo team highs with 76 tackles, three sacks and three fumbles recovered.
The Boomer junior was one of five Lincoln County School District football players to earn two first-team all-SD 2 accolades. Coxen received a first-team nod at linebacker in addition to his O-line honor, Taft junior Armando Fajardo was a first-team quarterback and defensive lineman, Taft junior Evan Halferty was a first-team defensive back and kicker, and Toledo senior Rayden Taylor claimed first-team honors at running back and linebacker.
Taylor and league Offensive Player of the Year, Lowell sophomore JaMar Thurman, were arguably two of the state’s top running backs this fall. On the season, Taylor, the focal point of the Boomer offense, ran for 1,952 yards in nine games this season, averaging 11.3 yards per carry, 216.9 yards rushing a game, and ran for 22 touchdowns. Taylor also returned one kickoff this season, and that was a 94-yard scamper for a touchdown. On defense, Taylor added 60 total tackles and three interceptions.
At quarterback, Fajardo threw for 1,648 yards and 21 touchdowns, and ran for 415 yards and six TDs, not including the Tigers’ 12-6 loss Nov. 4 at Gold Beach in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Taft’s season stats are updated through the Tigers’ nine regular season games. On defense, Fajardo contributed 34 tackles — 9.5 for a loss — 1.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries.
Halferty, at kicker, was 30 of 37 on extra-point attempts during the regular season, while at defensive back, recorded 83 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
On defense, Coxen was responsible for 73 tackles and an interception, while often fighting off two blockers.
Waldport junior offensive lineman Trae Vandehey, and Taft freshman receiver Kol Tolan, senior receiver Baron Delameter, senior linebacker Alex Carrasco and senior defensive back Roman Pena also received first-team selections. Tolan was the only freshman voted to the all-district first team.
Local second-team honorees included Waldport junior Sebastian Palm on the offensive and defensive lines, Toledo junior offensive lineman Cody Vance, Taft senior offensive lineman Cooper Fitch, Taft senior Gavin Koceja at wide receiver and defensive back, Tigers senior running back Devin Evjen and Toledo junior defensive back Christian Retherford.
Honorable mention honorees from the Waldport included senior center Eli Spangrud, sophomore running back Jorge De Varona and junior kicker Johnny Miller. Taft sophomore receiver Trenton Battle, Carrasco at running back and freshman defensive back Zack Hawkins were Taft honorable mention selectee. Toledo’s honorable mention honorees included junior defensive lineman Logan Gerding, and sophomore defensive back Mason Koker.
Lowell senior linebacker Luhi Zylstra was named the league’s defensive Player of the Year.
2A-SD 2 football
Offensive Player of the Year — JaMar Thurman, So., RB, Lowell.
Defensive Player of the Year — Luhi Zylstra, Sr., LB, Lowell.
Lineman of the Year — Ash Blomstrom, Jr., Toledo.
All-district first team
Offense — Ash Blomstrom, Jr., C, Toledo; Paul Clark, So., OL, Lowell; Trae Vandehey, Jr., OL, Waldport; Onnel Ramos, Jr., OL, Monroe; Kolby Coxen, So, OL, Toledo; Rowan Files, Jr., TE, Lowell; Armando Fajardo Jr., QB, Taft; Justus Thurman, Jr., WR, Lowell, Kol Tolan, Fr., WR, Taft; Baron Delameter, Sr., Taft; JaMar Thurman, So., RB, Lowell; Nate Young, Jr., RB, Monroe; Rayden Taylor, Sr., RB, Toledo.
Defense — Paul Clark, So, DL, Lowell; Armando Fajardo, Jr., DL, Taft; Tobin Payne, Sr., Monroe; Ash Blomstrom, Jr., DL, Toledo; Lehi Zylestra, Sr., LB, Lowell; Rowan Files, Jr., LB, Lowell; Alex Carrasco, Sr., LB, Taft; Rayden Taylor, Sr., LB, Toledo; Kolby Coxen, So., LB, Toledo; JaMar Thurman, So, DB, Lowell; Nate Young, Jr., DB, Monroe; Roman Pena, Sr., DB, Taft; Evan Halferty, Jr., DB, Taft.
Special teams — Jesse Neet, Sr., P, Lowell; Evan Halferty, Jr., K, Taft.
All-district second team
Offense — JJ Parker, Jr., C, Monroe; Sebastian Palm, Jr., OL, Waldport; Diego Garcia, So., Monroe; Cody Vance, Jr., OL, Toledo; Cooper Fitch, Sr., OL, Taft; Luke Crowson, Sr., TE, Monroe; Brock Horning, Sr., QB, Monroe; Gavin Koceja, Sr., WR, Taft; Braiden Ellis, Jr., WR, Monroe; Lehi Zylstra, Sr., RB, Lowell; Manuel Smith, Jr., RB, Monroe; Devin Evjen, Sr., RB, Taft; Jacob Beauchamp, Sr., RB, Central Linn.
Defense — David Finch, Fr., DL, Lowell; Sebastian Palm, Jr., DL, Waldport; Steven Stahl, Jr., DL, Taft; Cody Vance, Jr., DL, Toledo; Justus Thurman, Jr., LB, Lowell; Trae Vandehey, Jr., LB, Waldport; Manuel Smith, Jr., LB, Monroe; Malachi Hansen, Sr., LB, Central Linn; Carter Harris, Fr., DB, Lowell; Gavin Koceja, Sr., DB, Taft; Luke Crowson, Sr., DB, Monroe; Christian Retherford, Jr., DB, Toledo.
Special teams — Brock Horning, Sr., P, Monroe; Jesse Neet, Sr., K, Lowell.
Honorable mention
Offense — David Finch, Fr., C, Lowell; Eli Spangrud, Sr., C, Waldport; Luke Johnson, Sr., OL, Central Linn; Travis Wigger, Sr., OL, Oakridge; Max Maher, Sr., TE, Oakridge; Jesse Neet, Sr., QB, Lowell; Trenton Battle, So., WR, Taft; Jorge De Varona, So., RB, Waldport; Isaac Schroeder, Sr., RB, Oakridge; Alex Carrasco, Sr., RB, Taft.
Defense — Brody Thurman, Jr., DL, Lowell; Jesse Neet, Sr., DL, Lowell; Diego Gonzalez, Jr., DL, Monroe; Logan Gerding, Jr., DL, Toledo; Braiden Ellis, Jr., LB, Monroe; Michael Terry, So., LB, Monroe; Dylan Stanton, Sr., LB, Oakridge; Zack Hawkins, Fr., DB, Taft; Mason Koker, So., DB, Toeldo; Brock Horning, SR., DB, Monroe; Joseph Jones, Sr., DB, Oakridge.
Special teams — Johnny Miller, Jr., P, Waldport; David Lopez, So, K, Monroe.
