Waldport sophomore running back Jorge De Varona runs behind junior running back Johnny Miller while Toledo junior guard Cody Vance (No. 55) looks to shed an Irish lineman and make the tackle Thursday during the Boomers’ 43-20 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game in Waldport.
The Toledo football team gets hyped up prior to talking the field Thursday for their 2A-SD 2 showdown in Waldport against the Irish. The Boomers collected 448 yards rushing in posting the 43-20 win.
WALDPORT — Oftentimes in small-school prep football, though the skilled-position players who run, pass, throw, catch and score touchdowns get a good share of the glory, the beefy linemen on both sides of the ball are the ones who decide games by winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Take, for example, Toledo High School’s 43-20 victory Thursday night under the lights that tainted 2A-SD 2-rival Waldport’s senior night festivities.
Yes, the usual suspects in the Boomer offensive backfield did just as they’ve done all season, and put up headline-grabbing numbers — senior running back Rayden Taylor ran for 243 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore running back Tyee Garcia ran for 152 more and another score.
But those who filled both sides of the bleachers to see the action for themselves late last week were privy to a Toledo display of superiority down in the trenches, led by sophomore Kolby Coxen, and juniors Ash Blomstrom and Cody Vance. When the Boomers had possession, that meant plowing open running lanes for Taylor and Garcia. For the night, Toledo gobbled up 448 rushing yards total.
On defense, that same combination of players kept the Waldport offense from getting comfortable in its blocking-heavy running scheme. Coxen received credit for 17 tackles, six for a loss, and Blomstrom collected 16 tackles, with an additional six more for a loss of yardage. Also for the Toledo defense, defensive backs Christian Retherford and Mason Koker hauled in interceptions, and Blomstrom recovered a fumble.
The win lifted the Boomers to 3-1 in league play, in a virtual tie with Taft in second place in the league standings, and 4-2 overall. During a campaign sabotaged by injuries to key personnel, the Irish dropped their third straight and fell to 1-4 in league games, 2-5 overall.
Waldport came out of the gate strong and halted Taylor on a fourth-and-two run short of the first-down marker at the Irish 35-yard line. The Irish then marched 65 yards in just more than seven minutes, and capped the drive with a 2-yard scoring run by sophomore Jorge De Varona, followed by a Johnny Miller conversion run for an 8-0 Waldport lead.
Toledo needed just two plays from scrimmage to respond — a Garcia 16-yard rush followed by a 65-yard Taylor scoring scamper — to level the score with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Retherford’s interception of Preston Segaline halted the ensuing Irish drive, Taylor rushed for a 27-yard TD on the next play from scrimmage for a lead the Boomers never relinquished. Toledo came up big in stopping Segaline on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on Waldport’s next possession, and Taylor added a 74-yard touchdown run with 2:52 to play in the first half.
Though Waldport cut its deficit to 24-14 on a Miller 39-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Kelden McNeil as time ran out in the first half, Garcia hauled in a 28-yard TD pass from Retherford for a 30-14 lead before Garcia’s scoring run and a Robert Wagner extra point put the Boomers up 37-14 late in the third quarter.
From there, the Boomer linemen continued to exert themselves as Toledo reserves earned rushing attempts during the final 12 minutes of play.
The Irish are scheduled Friday, Oct. 21, to close the regular season with a 7 p.m. league game at Oakridge. Toledo travels that same evening to play at league-leading and third-ranked Lowell, which enters at 4-0, 7-0 after downing No. 10 Culver last weekend in a non-league home game.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft 61, Monroe 54
At Monroe, Tigers junior quarterback Armando Fajardo starred as 10th-ranked Taft outdueled the Dragons to post the Friday night 2A-SD 2 road win.
On only 13 carries, Fajardo rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers moved to 3-1 in league, 6-1 overall.
The Tigers get back to action Thursday, Oct. 20, when they face a 7 p.m. league battle against Central Linn at Voris Field, when Taft plays at home for the final time during the regular season. Taft and Toledo, with identical league records at the start of the week, meet Friday, Oct. 28, in Toledo in both schools’ regular season finale.
With the loss, Monroe fell to 3-2, 4-3.
Eddyville Charter 51, Jewell 19
At Eddyville, the Eagles won their second straight Friday afternoon in their 1A, 6-player, SD 2-North home finale.
Eddyville, which moved to 3-2, 3-3, closes the regular season Thursday, Oct. 20, with a league game at McKenzie.
Triangle Lake 56, Siletz Valley 6
At Triangle Lake, Garrett Warren’s three touchdown runs Friday night paced the No. 2 Lakers to the 1A, 6-player, SD-2 North defeat of the sixth-ranked Warriors.
Siletz Valley completed its regular season slate at 5-1 in league games, 5-2 overall, and waits to learn its postseason fate following this weekend’s conclusion of the regular season.
Scio 39, Newport 6
At Scio, after the Cubs fell 39-6 Friday night in the 3A-SD 2 road contest, the school announced on its website it will forfeit its scheduled Friday, Oct. 21, home game against third-ranked Kennedy.
“After consulting with coaching staff, school administration and the district office, we have decided to forfeit the game Friday night for our athletes’ safety and health due to injuries and illness,” reads the post, attributed to the Newport High School Administration Team. It continues, “Deciding to forfeit a game is a difficult decision, and we understand how disappointing and difficult that is for our team and our fans. We look forward to seeing our Cubs fully recovered and back on the field next Friday, Oct. 28, as we take on Salem Academy for Senior Night.”
Including this coming weekend’s loss, the Cubs sit at 1-5, 1-7.
