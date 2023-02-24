Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom, photographed at the 2A/1ASD-1 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 11 at Knappa High School, is the Feb. 6-12 wrestling recipient of the OSAA Athlete of the Week award. He earned the honor after winning his third individual division title and second consecutive district tournament Outstanding Wrestler accolade. (Photo courtesy of Tony Blomstrom)
WILSONVILLE — Late last week, the Oregon School Activities Association announced Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom is the wrestling recipient of the OSAA Athlete of the Week award for the week running Feb. 6-12.
Blomstrom, the defending state 2A/1A state champion at 195 pounds, earned the award after winning his third straight individual district title, taking all three of his matches at 195 by first-round pin. For his efforts, Blomstrom collected his second straight Outstanding Wrestler award from the 2A/1A-SD 1 Wrestling Championships as well as the OSAA accolade.
Blomstrom, who began the final leg of his defense of the 195-pound state title Thursday at the 2023 OSAA 2A/1A Wrestling State Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, is the first Lincoln County School District student-athlete to earn the OSAA Athlete of the Week award this school year.
Each week during the school year, Toyota and the OSAA recognize varsity athletes who “exhibited an outstanding performance during the previous week.” Athlete of the Week qualifiers must be in good academic standing, show leadership and serve as role models for their communities, and are selected via nominations. Winners receive a letter of recognition from Pete Weber, OSAA executive director, and a sling bag courtesy of Toyota and the OSAA.
The week’s other OSAA Athlete of the Week award winners are Rose Koehler from Summit girls basketball, Becca Koza from Cove Charter girls swimming, and Amos Craft from Franklin boys swimming.
To nominate a student-athlete for consideration, submit the form found at the bottom of the page at https://www.osaa.org/awards/athlete-of-the-week. Submissions must be received by noon the Tuesday of the following week to receive consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.