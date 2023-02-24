Ash-AthleteofWeek_Feb.-24

Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom, photographed at the 2A/1ASD-1 Wrestling Championships on Feb. 11 at Knappa High School, is the Feb. 6-12 wrestling recipient of the OSAA Athlete of the Week award. He earned the honor after winning his third individual division title and second consecutive district tournament Outstanding Wrestler accolade. (Photo courtesy of Tony Blomstrom)

WILSONVILLE — Late last week, the Oregon School Activities Association announced Toledo High School junior Ash Blomstrom is the wrestling recipient of the OSAA Athlete of the Week award for the week running Feb. 6-12.

Blomstrom, the defending state 2A/1A state champion at 195 pounds, earned the award after winning his third straight individual district title, taking all three of his matches at 195 by first-round pin. For his efforts, Blomstrom collected his second straight Outstanding Wrestler award from the 2A/1A-SD 1 Wrestling Championships as well as the OSAA accolade.

