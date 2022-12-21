TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team had to wait until Friday night and its fourth game of the season to play a home game before its loyal fan base, which affectionately dubs itself Boomer Nation.

And though they played far from their best basketball, the 2A Boomers gutted out a hard-fought 38-36 victory over 1A Lost River in Toledo’s first game of the four-school Boomer Bash tournament. The win advanced the Boomers to Saturday’s championship game, where they fell 54-21 to 3A Coquille.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.