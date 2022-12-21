Toledo High School senior wing Kendall Smith drives the lane between Lost River defenders Zuli Cobian, left, and Addyson Miller on Friday night during the Boomers’ non-league 38-36 girls basketball victory at the Boomer Bash tournament in Toledo. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Kylie Warfield, Toledo senior wing, muscles her way past Lost River sophomore guard Zuli Cobian on Friday night in Toledo in both teams’ first game at the Boomer Bash tournament. Toledo went 1-1 on the weekend, and Warfield was joined by senior teammate Avery Tyler on the all-tournament team.
Eddyville Charter freshman Gracie Gassner starts an Eagles fast break as Warrior freshman Chevelle Swinford defends last Wednesday night in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 51-11 defeat of Siletz Valley in a 1A-3 Mountain West League girls basketball game in Eddyville.
Toledo High School senior wing Kendall Smith drives the lane between Lost River defenders Zuli Cobian, left, and Addyson Miller on Friday night during the Boomers’ non-league 38-36 girls basketball victory at the Boomer Bash tournament in Toledo. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Kylie Warfield, Toledo senior wing, muscles her way past Lost River sophomore guard Zuli Cobian on Friday night in Toledo in both teams’ first game at the Boomer Bash tournament. Toledo went 1-1 on the weekend, and Warfield was joined by senior teammate Avery Tyler on the all-tournament team.
Eddyville Charter freshman Gracie Gassner starts an Eagles fast break as Warrior freshman Chevelle Swinford defends last Wednesday night in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 51-11 defeat of Siletz Valley in a 1A-3 Mountain West League girls basketball game in Eddyville.
Eddyville senior Hailey Mekemson works around a screen set by senior teammate Rylee Russell last Wednesday in the Eagles’ defeat of Siletz Valley.
TOLEDO — The Toledo High School girls basketball team had to wait until Friday night and its fourth game of the season to play a home game before its loyal fan base, which affectionately dubs itself Boomer Nation.
And though they played far from their best basketball, the 2A Boomers gutted out a hard-fought 38-36 victory over 1A Lost River in Toledo’s first game of the four-school Boomer Bash tournament. The win advanced the Boomers to Saturday’s championship game, where they fell 54-21 to 3A Coquille.
Despite collecting two fouls while playing her trademark aggressive defense in the first 1:49 of action against Lost River and not playing the majority of the opening quarter, senior guard Avery Tyler led Toledo with 11 points. Though Tyler scored only four points Saturday in the loss to Coquille, she was named to the Boomer Bash all-tournament team.
Toledo senior Kylie Warfield, also an all-tourney selection, put up an eight-point performance Friday night, and followed it up with nine points in Saturday’s loss, coming entirely from a trio of 3-point buckets.
Behind eight points after eight minutes Friday, Toledo rallied to outscore the Raiders 12-4 during the second quarter to bring an 18-16 lead into halftime. However, Lost River rallied to finish the third period on a 10-3 run and held a 28-24 advantage at the start of the fourth.
In that final frame, Warfield and sophomore Lindsey Otis connected once each from 3-point range, Tyler sank a pair of buckets from the floor, and the Boomers prevailed despite going just 1 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Leading 37-36 with a little more than 20 seconds to play, Tyler deflected a Lost River pass, Otis ran down the loose ball and after a Toledo timeout, Boomers senior wing Kendall Smith sank the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to cap the scoring.
The Boomers (3-2) were slated to begin 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play Tuesday at home against Reedsport, then travel Thursday, Dec. 22, for a conference contest at Oakland to close the pre-holiday break portion of their schedule.
ELSEWHERE:
Eddyville Charter 51, Siletz Valley 15
At Eddyville, last Wednesday’s 1A-3 Mountain West League game was a tale of two programs in contrasting stages of development, and the experienced Eagles cruised to victory over a young Warriors team learning the ropes under a new head coach.
Eddyville, 3-0 in league and 3-1 overall, returned the core of a squad that reached the second round of last year’s 1A state tournament, including reigning league Player of the Year, senior Rylee Russell. She tallied 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter, and finished with a trio of makes from beyond the 3-point arc. Sophomore Shaylene Borton scored eight for Eddyville — all in the opening eight minutes — and senior Brianna Lopez scored all eight of her points for the Eagles in the second quarter.
Sophomore Neveah Jackson paced Siletz with a six-point effort.
Eddyville, which was scheduled Monday to host Yoncalla, is set to play games today, Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday at the Bandon Dunes tournament.
Last Friday night, the Warriors lost a 56-17 league game at home to Mohawk and slipped to 0-4, 0-5. Siletz doesn’t return to action until 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, when the Warriors host a non-league game against Camas Valley.
Waldport 38, Siuslaw 17
At Florence, the third time was the lucky charm for the Irish.
On Friday night, freshman guard Kiana McNeil led 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference Waldport to its first win in three games this season in besting the 3A-4 Mountain Valley Conference Vikings. McNeil scored a team-best 17 points for the Irish, and junior post Lillyn LeGrand added 11 points for Waldport.
The win was Waldport’s first game since a 38-20 loss Dec. 8 at Colton, which was followed by back-to-back cancelations.
On Monday, the Irish traveled to open league play at Oakridge, which began this week’s action with a 3-1 mark. Waldport closes out its pre-holiday break schedule with a 7:30 p.m. league game Thursday, Dec. 22, against East Linn Christian Academy at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Taft falls twice
The 3A Tigers dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season, losing 43-32 last Wednesday at home to 2A No. 10 Nestucca before falling 44-26 the next day at Harrisburg in a pair of non-league contests.
This week, Taft (2-3) was scheduled play three road games in three days. The Tigers were slated Tuesday to travel to La Pine, Wednesday to visit Culver and Thursday to play at Santiam.
The Tigers don’t begin 3A-3 PacWest Conference until Jan. 3, when they host Dayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.