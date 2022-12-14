LINCOLN CITY — More than a few of the average obstacles that pester a high school basketball team throughout the course of a typical season stood in the way of the Taft High School girls in the campaign’s first two weeks.

After falling in their Dec. 2 season debut, the Tigers saw their next two scheduled games — Dec. 5 at home against Chemawa and Dec. 6 at Siuslaw — canceled, and illness found its way into the Taft locker room. However, despite playing with a limited bench, a late start due to its opponent’s late arrival, and a minor shift to the starting lineup due to unavailable personnel last Thursday night, Taft clawed its way to its first win of the season, a 49-32 non-league 3A home win over Catlin Gabel.

