Taft High School freshman guard Evelyn Harkey shows off her ball handling skills as Catlin Gabel junior Ava Austria defends last Thursday night in Lincoln City during the Tigers’ 49-32 girls basketball victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
LINCOLN CITY — More than a few of the average obstacles that pester a high school basketball team throughout the course of a typical season stood in the way of the Taft High School girls in the campaign’s first two weeks.
After falling in their Dec. 2 season debut, the Tigers saw their next two scheduled games — Dec. 5 at home against Chemawa and Dec. 6 at Siuslaw — canceled, and illness found its way into the Taft locker room. However, despite playing with a limited bench, a late start due to its opponent’s late arrival, and a minor shift to the starting lineup due to unavailable personnel last Thursday night, Taft clawed its way to its first win of the season, a 49-32 non-league 3A home win over Catlin Gabel.
Tigers sophomore point guard Sienna Lillebo dropped in a pair of 3-pointers during the fourth quarter, when she scored eight of her team-leading 12 points as Taft pulled away by outscoring the Eagles 15-6 during the final eight minutes of play.
Aliviah Mode added 11 points for the Tigers, including back-to-back buckets that gave Taft a 4-2 lead it never surrendered, en route to Mode scoring seven in the opening frame. Seven of the eight players who dressed for Taft scored points in the first quarter, and an improved effort on the defensive end helped lift Taft to a comfortable 21-10 lead after eight minutes of action.
“It felt amazing to get that first win and I think it boosted our confidence in a major way,” Mode, a junior post, said afterward. “Losing to Willamina struck us, and then having those games canceled, kind of gave us some time to build up, and we were ready to ride once that opening whistle went off. We came out ready to go, and honestly, that felt pretty great.”
Taft senior wing Brooklyn Mangold and reserve freshman guard Evelyn Harkey scored eight apiece, each connecting twice from 3-point range. Mangold’s trey with three seconds left in the first quarter extended the Tiger lead from eight to 11 points.
Harkey played extended minutes, as did bench players Allyson Hall and Laney Lee, and led a spirited effort by the Tiger non-starters. In the process, Harkey, a diminutive freshman, showed off some superlative ball handling skills and bursts of quickness that bode well for her future.
“The bench was huge,” Mode said. “We definitely needed that tonight from them, they really propelled us forward, and without them, I don’t know where we would’ve been.”
After Catlin Gabel whittled down a lead that ballooned to 14 points on an Ali Tolan trey early in the third quarter to just 36-28 in the initial stages of the fourth, Lillebo hit a 3-pointer, then converted a layup in transition for a 41-28 advantage. Taft finished the evening on an 8-0 run.
Taft was scheduled to play non-league games Tuesday night against Elmira and at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Nestucca at home in Lincoln City.
ELSEWHERE:
NHS finishes 1-1 at tourney
At Junction City, after the Cubs began their two-game stretch Friday night at the Junction City December Classic with a 34-25 loss to Seaside, Newport bounced back with a 47-38 victory Saturday afternoon over the tournament-host Tigers.
The Cubs, who moved to 3-3 on the pre-conference slate, were scheduled Tuesday night to travel to face Tillamook in a non-league 4A game in their only action scheduled for the week. Newport finishes its pre-holiday break scheduled with a game Tuesday, Dec. 20, back at Junction City against the Tigers.
Colton 38, Waldport 20
At Colton, the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference Irish slipped to 0-2 after losing Thursday on the road to the ninth-ranked Vikings from the 2A-2 Tri-River Conference.
Waldport’s scheduled Saturday home game against North Bend was canceled.
The Irish were scheduled go after their first win under new head coach Jeff Lee in a Tuesday night non-league game against Sheridan at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. They return to the road Friday, Dec. 16, for a 6 p.m. contest at 3A Siuslaw in Florence, then begin league play with a 7:30 p.m. game Monday, Dec. 19, at Oakridge.
Umpqua Valley Christian 67, Siletz Valley 14
At Roseburg, the Warriors were still searching for the season’s first victory after falling Saturday in a non-league game to the 1A-4 Skyline League Monarchs.
Siletz Valley (0-3) travels for a 7 p.m. 1A-3 Mountain West League game at 7 p.m. today (Wednesday) at rival Eddyville Charter, then returns home at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, to host a league game against Mohawk, which also began this week 0-3.
