Taft High School sophomore outfielder Lexi McDougal slides safely home underneath the tag of Jefferson pitcher Nayeli Hart during the Tigers’ 12-2 victory in a 3A-SD 2 softball game last Friday afternoon in Lincoln City. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Momentum shifts on nearly a daily basis during Oregon’s spring sports season, which generally features a whirlwind of action during the course of a two-month span sandwiched around spring break. It’s a fact of life the Taft High School softball team learned the hard way early this week.
After leveling their 3A-SD 2 record with a dominant 12-2 victory over Jefferson last Friday afternoon in Lincoln City in a game called in the bottom of the fifth inning via the 10-run margin rule, the Tigers came up short Tuesday at league-foe and 10th-ranked Dayton, losing 10-9 in eight innings.
Renika Olivera’s line drive single in the bottom of the eighth plated Dayton infielder Anna Baumholz with the winning run Tuesday as Taft slipped to 1-2 in league games, 7-6 overall. Junior infielder Miranda Hankins paced the Tigers’ 12-hit effort, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Jorden King added two singles and two driven in.
Tuesday’s game was a stark contrast from Taft’s previous outing, its run-rule victory over the Lions that gave the Tigers their first notch in the district standings’ win column. On their home turf, the Tigers belted out nine singles, punctuated by senior catcher Nat Gates’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.
Senior pitcher Hailey Weaver went the distance in picking up the win in the circle over Jefferson, allowing four hits, no walks and no earned runs while striking out a pair.
The top-three hitters in Taft’s lineup — freshman shortstop Laney Lee, Weaver and Gates — each went 2-for-3. Weaver posted a team-high two RBIs.
Taft was slated to start a string of four straight home games Wednesday against Yamhill-Carlton. The Tigers host a 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, game against Scio, then have a 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, game against Sheridan and 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, non-league contest with Elmira/Mapleton.
April 11
THS
201 402 00 — 9 12 5
DHS
500 211 01 — 10 11 3
Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. Rachel Baumholz, Brin Shilhanek (8) and Lillie Brooks. W — Shilhanek. L — Weaver.
TAFT — Laney Lee 0-4, Weaver 0-4, Gates 1-1, Miranda Hankins 3-4, Ally Hall 2-3, Jorden King 2-4, Bridgett Marsh 1-5, Lexi McDougal 104, Brooklynn Lovell 2-4.
DAYTON — Anna Baumholz 2-5, Renika Olivera 2-5, R. Baumholz 3-4, Brooks 1-4, Rylie Hedgecock 1-4, Kyra Navari 0-3, Virginia Baker 0-0, Shilhanek 0-4, Maya Flake 0-3, Jaeden Olivera 0-1, Macie Wilson 2-4.
2B — Hankins, A. Baumholz, R. Olivera, R. Baumholz, Brooks. RBIs — Gates, Hankins 4, King 2, Lovell, R. Olivera 3, R. Baumholz 2, Brooks, Hedgecock, Wilson.
April 7
JHS
002 00 — 2 4 3
THS
073 02 — 12 9 2
Nayeli Hart and Samara Vickery. Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. W — Weaver. L — Hart.
At Toledo, after falling 16-4 to 3A Jefferson in a non-league game April 5, the 2A-SD 3 Boomers returned to Toledo Elementary last Friday and dropped a 10-8 league decision to Reedsport.
The Boomers (1-1 in league, 4-5 overall), whose scheduled Tuesday league game at home with Gold Beach was postponed, as of this week’s News-Times sports’ deadline weren’t scheduled to play again until a Tuesday, April 18 game at Bandon/Pacific.
Myrtle Point/Powers 17, Waldport 8
At Myrtle Point, the Irish lost their third straight last Friday in a 2A-SD 3 road contest.
Waldport, which entered its scheduled Thursday game at home against Eddyville Charter at 0-2, 1-8, is scheduled today (Friday, April 14) to play a league contest at Reedsport, then travels Thursday, April 20, to meet Gold Beach.
Stayton 10, Newport 3
The Cubs opened their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference slate with a loss to the top-ranked team in the state, according to this week’s OSAA 4A coaches poll, Tuesday afternoon at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport. The game was rescheduled after Monday’s rains forced a postponement to the following afternoon.
Newport toted an 0-1, 5-5 mark into its scheduled Wednesday game at North Marion. The Cubs were slated Thursday to host Sweet Home before hitting the road Monday, April 17, to play a league game at Philomath/Alsea.
