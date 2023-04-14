Momentum shifts on nearly a daily basis during Oregon’s spring sports season, which generally features a whirlwind of action during the course of a two-month span sandwiched around spring break. It’s a fact of life the Taft High School softball team learned the hard way early this week.

After leveling their 3A-SD 2 record with a dominant 12-2 victory over Jefferson last Friday afternoon in Lincoln City in a game called in the bottom of the fifth inning via the 10-run margin rule, the Tigers came up short Tuesday at league-foe and 10th-ranked Dayton, losing 10-9 in eight innings.

