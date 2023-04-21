LINCOLN CITY — The Taft High School baseball team was rolling after winning three 3A-SD 2 games between last Thursday and Monday at The Pit to solidify the Tigers’ spot near the top of the league standings. On Tuesday, Siuslaw came to town for a non-league game, and the Tigers stumbled.
Micah Blankenship drove in two runs, and Andrew Jensen Norman tossed a complete game in the 3A-4 Mountain Valley Conference Vikings’ 10-4 victory over Taft at The Pit, halting the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.
Taft posted a solid 5-2 league win April 13 at home over Dayton, then brushed off a slow start the following day to down Scio 7-4 before scoring an 11-1 win Monday in league action over Sheridan in Lincoln City. However, the Vikings scored the Tuesday win while collecting just four singles off Taft hurlers Baron Delameter, Ezra James, Armando Fajardo and Logan Lovell.
Gavin Koceja’s triple for Taft was the game’s lone extra-base hit, which comes into its league game today (Friday, April 21) at Santiam Christian in Adair Village in second place in the league standings at 4-1 in conference, 7-9 overall.
Prior to starting its wining streak, Taft dropped a 4-2 decision April 12 at The Pit to 3A-SD 2-leading Yamhill-Carlton.
The Tigers return Tuesday, April 25, to The Pit for a 4:30 p.m. league game against Amity.
April 18
SHS
000 061 3 — 10 4 4
THS
120 010 0 — 4 5 3
Andrew Jensen-Norman and Joel Sissel. Baron Delameter, Ezra James (5), Armando Fajardo (5), Logan Lovell (6) and Justice Kelso. W — Jensen-Norman. L — James.
SIUSLAW — Micah Blankenship 1-2, Maximus Reynolds 1-3, Jordan Pitcher 0-2, Jacob Mann 2-4, Jensen-Norman 0-3, Eaden Mead 0-3, Noah Dotson 0-3, Sissel 0-3, Victor Reyna-Ayala 0-1.
TAFT — Gavin Koceja 1-4, Delameter 2-4, James 0-2, Lovell 0-2, Fajardo 0-3, Zack Hankins 0-2, Juan Hernandez 1-3, Conner Reith 1-2, Kelso 0-1, Bobby Moore 0-1, JJ McCormick 0-3.
3B — Koceja. RBIs — Blankenship 2, Reynolds, Pitcher, Jensen-Norman, Koceja, McCormick.
April 17
SHS
010 00 — 1 0 2
THS
500 6x — 11 10 0
Ty Tomlinson and Jacob Giddings. Zack Hankins, Ezra James (5) and Baron Delameter, Justice Kelso (5). W — Hankins. L — Tomlinson
SHERIDAN — Christian Jordan 903, Tomlinson 0-2, Giddings 0-3, Lucas Brewster 0-1, Vincent Zembal 0-2, Deagan Spencer 0-0, Kamryne Bullard 0-0, Jonah Whiteley 0-2, Brandon Diehl 0-2.
TAFT — Gavin Koceja 0-2, Delameter 102, James 103, Armando Fajardo 2-3, Hankins 1-1, Juan Hernandez 2-3, Conner Reith 103, Kelso 1-3, Evan Halferty 1-2.
2B — Fajardo. RBIs — Delameter 2, James, Fajardo 2, Hankins, Hernandez, Reith.
April 14
SHS
012 001 0 — 4 7 0
THS
201 103 x — 7 6 4
Braden McIntyre and Hunter Davis. Gavin Koceja and Justice Kelso. W — Koceja. L — McIntyre.
SCIO — Bryan Parazoo 1-4, Kevin Erickson 2-4, McIntyre 0-3, Cody Roofener 1-3, Parker Ziebert 0-3, Kyle Ennis 0-2, Henry Siegmrud 1-2, Davis 1-2, Tim Boelmme 1-3.
TAFT — Koceja 2-3, Baron Delameter 0-1, Ezra James 0-3, Armando Fajardo 0-3, Zack Hankins 2-3, Juan Hernandez 0-2, Conner Reith 0-3, Kelso 2-3, Evan Halferty 0-1.
2B — Siegmrud, Koceja, Hankins. RBIs — Roofner, Koceja 2, James 2, Fajardo, Reith, Kelso.
April 13
DHS
000 110 0 — 2 6 3
THS
121 100 x — 5 3 0
Michael Freeborn and Nat Acre. Ezra James, Armando Fajardo (5), Zack Hankins (6) and Justice Kelso. W — James. L — Freeborn.
DAYTON — Acre 1-3, Zach Svarverud 1-4, Bowen Johnson 0-3, Cannon Capener 1-4, Freeborn 2-4, Ryan Bates 0-2, Alex Hernandez 1-3, Jaden Shepherd 0-1, Dylan Webster 0-0, Kallen Lindell 0-2.
TAFT — Gavin Koceja 0-3, James 0-3, Baron Delameter 1-3, Fajardo 0-3, Hankins 0-2, Conner Reith 0-1, Juan Hernandez 0-3, Kelso 0-3, Evan Halferty 2-2. RBI — Kelso.
April 12
Y-C
111 010 0 — 4 6 1
THS
000 000 2 — 2 5 1
Morgan Ortman and Kyle Slater. Gavin Koceja, Baron Delameter (3) and JJ McCormick. W — Ortman. L — Koceja.
YAMHILL-CARLTON — Jacob McGhehey 1-3, Sebastian Hacker 0-3, Slater 1-3, Riley Malis 1-3, Tanner Hurley 0-2, Gavin Stafford 1-3, Ortman 0-3, Lucas Long 0-2, Mason Bartlett 0-1, Kaden Sutton 1-3.
TAFT — Koceja 0-3, Conner Reith 0-3, Ezra James 1-3, Armando Fajardo 1-3, Delameter 2-3, Zack Hankins 0-3, McCormick 0-3, Bobby Moore 0-2, Juan Hernandez 1-1, Evan Halferty 0-3.
2B — Stafford, Sutton, Delameter, Hernandez. 3B — Slater. RBIs — Malis, Sutton, Hernandez 2.
ELSEWHERE:
Cubs bust slump
After suffering through a frustrating three-game sweep last week at the hands of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference-foe Stayton, Newport found its way into the league win column Monday afternoon in a 3-2 walk-off victory over Cascade at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park.
The Cubs began league play last week with 13-1 loss April 12 at home to the Eagles, before dropping both halves of an April 13 twin bill at Stayton, losing the opener 9-1 and the nightcap 4-3. On Monday, the Cubs righted the ship with the help of senior first baseman/center fielder Markus Everitt.
With Cascade leading 2-1, Cubs sophomore Boden Langeliers led off the bottom of the seventh inning with his second double of the afternoon, and moved to third on a Chris Jacobson bunt single down the third-base line. Ethan Bruns followed with a bunt single of his own to score Langeliers with the tying run. One out later, Everitt’s line drive single to left scored Jacobson with the winning run to snap Newport’s four-game losing streak.
The Cubs, who sat at 1-3 in league, 7-5 overall at the midpoint of the week, were scheduled Wednesday to travel to Cascade and the following day wrap up the schools’ three-game series Thursday at Frank V. Wade.
Next week, Newport travels Monday, April 24, to North Marion/Gervais, on Thursday, April 19, hosts a 3 p.m. game against the Huskies, then returns the next day to North Marion to close out the series.
April 17
CHS
110 000 0 — 2 6 1
NHS
010 000 2 — 3 9 3
Jaimen Whelden and Braden Johnson. Caleb Malloy, Braxton Blaser and catcher unavailable. W — Blaser. L — Whelden.
CASCADE — Whelden 1-3, Brett Leday 2-4, Zac Rife 1-4, Taye Crumley 0-3, Sam Gleason 0-3, Johnson 1-3, Teagen Allen 102, Slade Hudson 0-3, Carter Condon 0-2, Justin Amende 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 2-4, Rory Barber 0-4, Markus Everitt 2-4, Blaser 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Tyler Mattson 0-1, Eddie Romero 0-0, Ryder Hockema 0-2, Lucas Paranto 0-1, Boden Langeliers 2-3, Chris Jacobson 1-3.
2B — Leday, Langeliers 2, Malloy. RBIs — Whelden, Leday, Bruns. Everitt, Langeliers.
April 13
Game 2
NHS
000 030 0 — 3 6 2
SHS
004 000 x — 4 5 1
Ethan Bruns, Markus Everitt (5) and Jon Wiese. Conner Choate, Eli Brown (5) and Wyatt Hooper. W — Choate. L — Bruns. S — Brown.
NEWPORT — Bruns 2-4, Rory Barber 0-3, Everitt 0-2, Braxton Blaser 2-4, Tyler Mattson 0-2, Lucas Paranto 0-3, Caleb Malloy 0-3, Brock Spink 0-0, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Chris Jacobson 2-3, Wiese 0-0.
STAYTON — Cody Leming 1-4, Hooper 0-2, Freddy Connally 1-3, Brown 1-2, Gabe Salisbury 0-3, Ty Borde 0-2, Hunter Clark 0-2, Ryne Hockman 1-3, Jace Aguilar 1-1, Choate 0-0, Hudson Hughes 0-0.
2B — Brown, Connally. RBIs — Bruns, Blaser, Mattson, Hooper Connally, Brown, Borde.
April 13
Game 1
NHS
100 000 0 — 1 4 1
SHS
250 110 x — 9 11 2
Ryder Hockema, Braxton Blaser (5) and Tyler Mattson. Cody Leming and Eli Brown. W — Leming. L — Hockema.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 0-3, Boden Langeliers 0-3, Markus Everitt 1=3, Caleb Malloy 1-3, Blaser 1-3, Mattson 0-2, Hockema 0-2, Lucas Paranto 0-1, Chris Jacobson 2-3, Rory Barber 0-3.
STAYTON — Leming 2-4, Wyatt Hooper 1-3, Freddy Connally 1-4, Conner Choate 0-2, Kale Hubert 0-1, Brown 4-4, Ty Borde 2-3, Grady Salisbury 0-3, Hunter Clark 0-1, Lucas Joyce 1-2, Jace Aguilar 0-2, Ryne Hockman 0-0.
2B — Hooper. 3B — Leming. RBIs — Leming 2, Connally, Brown 5.
April 12
SHS
035 14 — 13 12 1
NHS
001 00 — 1 6 2
Freddy Connally and Eli Brown. Caleb Malloy, Ethan Bruns (4), Rory barber (5) and Tyler Mattson. W — Connally. L — Malloy.
STAYTON — Cody Leming 1-4, Wyatt Hooper 0-3, Connally 2-3, Conner Choate 2-3, Daniel Odenthal 1-3, Hunter Clark 0-1, Ryan Hockman 0-1, Ty Borde 0-3, Brown 3-3, Grady Salisbury 3-3.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 2-3, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Markus Everitt 2-2, Malloy 1-3, Braxton Blaser 0-2, Mattson 1-2, Jon Wiese 0-2, Chris Jacobson 0-2, Barber -=1, Lucas Paranto 0-0.
2B — Brown, Connally, Salisbury 2. HR — Brown. RBIs — Connally, Choate 2, Odenthal, Brown 4, Salisbury 2, Malloy.
Waldport earns split
After using a 12-run second inning to roll to a 19-2 victory in 2A/1A-SD 4 play April 13 at home over Eddyville Charter, the Irish returned to Earth in falling 14-5 the next day at Reedsport, and slipped to 1-3 in league 5-8 overall.
In its win over the Eagles last Thursday, Jacob Gainer, Kegan Fullerton, Justin Gainer and Ryan Glenn each had three RBIs for Waldport, which collected 10 hits off Eagles pitchers Ashton Fawver, Jaiden Russell, Cameon Jensen and Darian Schultz.
Grant Gaines singled for the Eagles, while Glenn Hunter Postma, Davin Macfarlane and Jason Greenawald a pitched for the Irish in the combined one-hitter.
Fullerton and Jacob Gainer each singled twice for Waldport in its loss at Reedsport.
The Irish were scheduled Wednesday to host Siletz Valley, and travel Thursday to Gold Beach before they’re scheduled Tuesday, April 25, to visit league-rival Toledo.
April 14
WHS
103 100 0 — 5 7 5
RHS
113 630 x — 14 8 2
Kegan Fullerton, Justin Gainer (3), Ryan Glenn (4), Hunter Postma (6) and Jacob Gainer. Cody Schuttpeiz and Jordan Thompson. W — Schuttpeiz. L — Fullerton.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 0-3, Wyatt Naylor 1-3, Fullerton 2-3, Gainer 2-3, Justin Gainer 2-3, Postma 0-2, Quentin Taylor 0-1, Glenn 0-3, Kaden Parker 0-2, Jason Greenawald 0-2, A.J. Macfarlane 0-2, Davin McFarlane 0-0.
REEDSPORT — Gabe Foster 3-5, Schuttpeiz 1-5, jay Noel 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Braxton Manicke 1-3, Tharin Johnson 0-2, Nate Farris 0-4, Kenny Gould 2-2, Noah Blosch 0-2, Dawson Ward 0-0.
2B — Foster 2. RBIs — Ja. Gainer, Ju. Gainer, Postma, Parker, Foster 2, Noel, Manicke, Johnson, Gould.
April 13
EC
002 00 — 2 1 4
WHS
3(12)1 3x — 19 10 1
Ashton Fawver, Jaiden Russell (3), Cameron Jensen (4), Darian Schultz (4) and Schultz, Grant Gaines (4). Ryan Glenn, Hunter Postma (3), Davin MacFarlane (4), Jason Greenawald (5) and Jacob Gainer, Quentin Taylor (3). W — Glenn. L — Fawver.
EDDYVILLE CHARTER — Russell 0-3, Fawver 0-2, Gaines 1-2, Schultz 0-1, Kaden Prindel 0-1, Walker Russell 0-2, Jensen 0-2, No. 45 0-2, Maverick Cook 0-1.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-3, Wyatt Naylor 1-2, Justin McQuade 0-0, Kegan Fullerton 1-1, Greenawald 0-0, Gainer 1-1, Taylor 0-2, MacFarlane 1-2, Justin Gainer 2-3, Glenn 2-4, Postma 1-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-1, Kaden Parker 0-1, Dulton Rodgers 0-0.
2B — D. MacFarlane. 3B — Fullerton. RBIs — Vogt, Naylor 2, Fullerton 3, Greenawald, Ja. Gainer 3, D. MacFarlane, Ju. Gainer 3, Glenn 3, Postma.
In additional baseball action:
• Toledo scored a 20-3 victory in 2A/1A-SD 4 play Saturday at Siletz Valley before the Boomers’ scheduled Tuesday game at Bandon/Pacific was postponed. The Boomers enter their scheduled 4:30 p.m. Friday home game against Myrtle Point at 2-2 in league, 4-5 overall. Toledo begins next week with a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, league home game against Waldport, then travels the following day to face 3A Scio.
• After losing at Waldport, Eddyville Charter fell 22-1 in five innings last Friday at Myrtle Point. The Eagles, 0-3, 0-5, were scheduled Wednesday to travel to face Reedsport before visiting Bandon/Pacific today (Friday, April 21) and traveling Tuesday, April 25, to visit Siletz Valley. Last Saturday, the Warriors dropped a 12-0 league game in five innings at Myrtle Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.