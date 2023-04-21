LINCOLN CITY — The Taft High School baseball team was rolling after winning three 3A-SD 2 games between last Thursday and Monday at The Pit to solidify the Tigers’ spot near the top of the league standings. On Tuesday, Siuslaw came to town for a non-league game, and the Tigers stumbled.

Micah Blankenship drove in two runs, and Andrew Jensen Norman tossed a complete game in the 3A-4 Mountain Valley Conference Vikings’ 10-4 victory over Taft at The Pit, halting the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

