The track and field athletes from Taft High School didn’t get a lot of downtime at the end of last week, and it’s likely that’s the way they prefer it.
After posting impressive showings April 12 at a Scio High School meet, including a team title by the Tiger boys, Taft returned to action last Friday afternoon and more than held its own at the 12-school North Marion Twilight meet.
Tigers freshman Kol Tolan netted the lone individual win for the Taft boys at North Marion, taking the high jump crown with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. Tolan, who two days before won the long jump, was third in the high jump and fourth in the 200 at Scio, also claimed a fourth-place finish in the triple jump at North Marion.
Also for the Taft boys at North Marion, sophomore Trenton Battle took second in the 200, senior Luke Harkey claimed second in the 3,000, and senior Kavan Boyd was fourth in the javelin with a personal-record heave of 119-1 ½. Taft’s 1,600 relay team, composed of Battle, Eric Rasmussen, Jackson Nightingale and Dylan Stutzman, finished second, and Battle, Boyd, Edgar Mateo-Perez and Devin Meyers combined to place third in the 400 relay.
The Tiger boys finished fourth on the team leaderboard with 52 points. Sweet Home won with 110, and was followed by Woodburn (88) and St. Paul (59).
Sophomore Sienna Lillebo (100), freshman Evelyn Harkey (800), and junior Aliviah Mode (100 hurdles) posted second-place individual finishes for the Taft girls, who finished in fifth place with 61 points at North Marion. Tigers senior Makaia Kessinger finished third in the 3,000 and Taft won both the 400 and 1,600-relay events.
Lillebo won the 100, Evelyn Harkey took the 200, sophomore Jaquelyn Cortez claimed the 800, and Mode, Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco, Evelyn Harkey and Lillebo teamed to win the 400 relay at Scio.
Taft was scheduled to play host Thursday to a six-school meet that included Eddyville Charter, Toledo and Waldport at Voris Field in Lincoln City, then is scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 27, at a meet at Dayton High School.
North Marion Twilight meet
April 14
Girls team scores: Gervais 82, North Marion 72, McKay 71, Nestucca 66, Taft 61, St. Paul 49, Sweet Home 34, Estacada 21, Woodburn 18, Mannahouse Christian 14, Crosshill Christian 12, Willamette Valley Christian 8.
Boys team scores: Sweet Home 110, Woodburn 88, St. Paul 59, Taft 52, Gervais 41, Nestucca 38, McKay 34, North Marion 28, Mannahouse Christian 24, Willamette Valley Christian 16, Crosshill Christian 14, Estacada 6.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/54y8um6c
3A/2A Scio High School meet
April 12
Girls team scores: Regis 73, Taft 46, Scio 25.
Boys team scores: Taft 70, Regis 60, Scio 24.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/mr3kr27f.
ELSEWHERE:
ECS at East Linn Christian meet
At Lebanon, seniors Anthony Guenther and Drake Dougherty paced the Eddyville Charter boys, and freshman Savannah McLain led the way for the Eagle girls April 13 at meet at East Linn Christian Academy.
Guenther posted second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters, and Dougherty took third In the 1,500 in 5 minutes, 20.1 seconds.
McLain recorded personal records in taking fourth place in both the 800 and 1,500, and junior teammate Iris Mies added a fifth-place showing in the 1,500 and a sixth in the 800. Also for the Eddyville girls, senior Brianna Lopez placed fourth in the discus, and freshman Ivy Mies placed seventh in the 800.
East Linn Christian Academy meet
April 13
Girls team scores: East Linn Christian Academy 134, Santiam 95, Santiam Christian 55, Chemawa 8, Eddyville Charter 7.
Boys team scores: Santiam Christian 109, East Linn Christian Academy 96.5, Santiam 90.5, Eddyville Charter 16, Chemawa 12.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/37xtxk5x.
SVS at Rob Frank Invitational
At Banks, the girls and boys teams from Siletz Valley competed against a strong field of competition last Saturday at the 25-school Rob Franks Invitational at Banks High School. Team scores were not kept.
Warriors junior Zion Fantroy paced the Siletz boys’ effort, posting a second-place finish in the 200 and finishing sixth in the 100. Siletz Valley freshman Kyler Adams contributed a seventh-place result in the triple jump and set a personal-best mark by finishing the 300 hurdles in 51.64 seconds.
For the Warrior girls, freshman Kiara Archuleta-Shank took 11th in the javelin with a personal-record heave of 72 feet, 8 inches, and sophomore Maddie Goodell was 14th in the shot put and 21st in the javelin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.