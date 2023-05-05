On a warm and sunny afternoon last Friday in Jefferson, the Taft High School softball team’s bats were scorching, and the result was a milestone victory for Tigers head coach Sandy Stewart.

Senior Hailey Weaver belted two home runs and threw a complete game in the circle as the Tigers pounded out 17 hits in rolling to a 24-12 win in 3A-SD 2 play over the Lions, marking Stewart’s 100th victory as Taft head coach after taking over in the 2016 season. On Monday, after a brief on-field ceremony commemorating its coach’s 100th win on campus at Lincoln City, Dayton, ranked No. 7 in the April 25 statewide 3A coaches poll, gutted out a 10-4 win over the Tigers.

