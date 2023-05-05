On a warm and sunny afternoon last Friday in Jefferson, the Taft High School softball team’s bats were scorching, and the result was a milestone victory for Tigers head coach Sandy Stewart.
Senior Hailey Weaver belted two home runs and threw a complete game in the circle as the Tigers pounded out 17 hits in rolling to a 24-12 win in 3A-SD 2 play over the Lions, marking Stewart’s 100th victory as Taft head coach after taking over in the 2016 season. On Monday, after a brief on-field ceremony commemorating its coach’s 100th win on campus at Lincoln City, Dayton, ranked No. 7 in the April 25 statewide 3A coaches poll, gutted out a 10-4 win over the Tigers.
Weaver, who finished 4-for-5 with a season-high six RBIs against Jefferson, went the distance in the circle last Friday, allowing 12 hits and six walks along with seven strikeouts.
Taft senior centerfielder Bridgett Marsh doubled, tripled and drove in one, senior catcher Nat Gates tripled and had an RBI, and junior and third baseman Miranda Hankins added three singles and two RBIs.
After a this loss to the Pirates, the Tigers sat at 4-6 in league games, 10-10 overall entering their scheduled Wednesday game at No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton. Taft is then slated to play three straight 3A-SD 2 road games before closing the regular season with a Friday, May 12 league game in Lincoln City against Santiam Christian.
April 28
THS
411 (10)31 4 — 24 17 3
JHS
003 530 1 — 12 12 6
Haley Weaver and Nat Gates. Nayeli Hart, Jocelyn Hart (4) and Jayden O’Neil. W — Weaver. L — N. Hart.
TAFT — Gates 2-5, Laney Lee 1-5, Weaver 4-5, Miranda Hankins 3-6, Ally Hall 3-5, Olivia Hertz 0-0, Jorden King 1-5, Bridgett Marsh 2-5, Brooklynn Lovell 0-3, Angilea Deaton 0-2, Lexi McDougal 1-3.
JEFFERSON — J. Hart 3-5, Paytonlynn Baldwin 0-0, Jaylinn Frieze 0-1, N. Hart 3-5, O’Neil 305m Trysten Reid 0-4, Peyton Scovell 0-3, Aziza Saad 1-4, Samara Vickery 1-3, Kimberly Peterson 1-3.
2B — Marsh, J. Hart, N.Hart, O’Neil 2, Saad. 3B — Gates, Marsh, J. Hart 2. HR — Weaver 2. RBIs — Gates, Lee, Weaver 6, Hankins 2, Hall 2, King, Marsh, McDougal 2, Frieze, N. Hart, O’Neil 5, Reid, Scovell, Saad 2.
ELSEWHERE:
One up, two down for Cubs
Newport assistant coach Kortney Kurmins-Hahn joked with News-Times staff prior to the Cubs’ 17-7 victory April 27 over 4A-3 Oregon West Conference-foe Philomath/Alsea about wondering which version of the Cubs were going to show up to Yaquina View Elementary that day. Then again, maybe she wasn’t joking at all.
Newport continued its up-and-down, see-saw season with a 10-1 loss April 26 at Sweet Home, followed it up next day with its convicting dvictory, then were blanked Monday in a perfect four-inning start by Cascade freshman pitcher Jari Stegman in a 15-0 league loss at Turner.
Last Thursday at Yaquina View Elementary against Philomath/Alsea, Newport designated hitter Ivy Ruddiman tripled and plated five in a 2-for-5 afternoon, senior third baseman Alexa Cleveland added two doubles and an RBI and Victoria Johnson, Emma Schaffner and Emry Belloni contributed two RBIs apiece.
Newport senior hurler Taylor Schaffner surrendered 15 Warrior hits and a walk while striking out six in a game called in the sixth inning due to the 10-run margin rule.
On Monday, Stegman retired all 12 Cubs hitters she faced before the Cougars walked it off via the 15-run margin rule in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Cubs (5-5, 10-9) looked to rebound Wednesday at home against league-foe Stayton, then were scheduled to host North Marion the following day before facing a 4 p.m. Monday, May 8, home game against Sweet Home.
May 1
NHS
000 0 — 0 0 0
CHS
116 7 — 15 19 0
Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. Jari Stegman and Amyah Miranda. W — Stegman. L — T. Schaffner.
NEWPORT —T. Schaffner 0-2, Victoria Johnson 0-2, E. Schaffner 0-2, Ivy Ruddiman 0-1, Natalie Paranto 0-1, Alexa Cleveland 0-1, Haley Wiles 0-1, Sheala Simmons 0-1, Emry Belloni 0-1.
CASCADE — Cassidy Crabtree 2-4, Lexie Gidcumb 3-4, Malia Scanlan 2-2, Stegman 3-4, Miranda 0-1, Alyssa Collins 2-4, Kyla Mullen 0-2, Gabrielle Cave 2-2, Elizabeth Hedges 3-4, Kailee Bode 2-2.
2B — Gidcumb, Scanlan, Hedges. HR — Scanlan. RBIs — Gidcumb 2, Scanlan 3, Stegman 2, Collins, Mullen, Hedges, Bode 2.
April 27
P/A
102 130 — 7 15 2
NHS
325 106 — 17 14 1
Elizabeth Morales-Marquez. Adrianna Hunter (3), Ahnika Tryon (6) and Jenae Traglia. Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — T. Schaffner. L — Morales-Marquez.
PHILOMATH/ALSEA — Mia Bennett 1-4, Grace Bennett 1-4, Traglia 2-3, Tryon 1-4, Hannah Bennett 3-4, Kori Galvan 3-4, Kelsey Olson 2-3, Presley Reichhuber 0-3, McKenzie Hauck 0-0, Kaylie Kohler 2-3.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 1-5, Victoria Johnson 3-5, E. Schaffner 1-2, Ivy Ruddiman 2-5, Natalie Paranto 1-4, Alexa Cleveland 4-4, Sheala Simmons 1-2, Evelynn Green 0-1, Haley Wiles 0-2, Emry Belloni 1-3.
2B — Traglia 2, Galvan, Kohler 2, E. Schaffner, Cleveland 2. 3B — Ruddiman. RBIs — M. Bennett, G. Bennett, Traglia, Galvan, Kohler 2, Johnson 2, E. Schaffner 2, Ruddiman 5, Cleveland, Belloni 2.
April 26
NHS
100 000 0 — 1 7 5
SHHS
210 304 x — 10 6 0
Haley Wiles, Taylor Schaffner (5) and Emma Schaffner. Makayla Guthrie and Natalie Smith. W — Guthrie. L — Wiles.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 0-4, Victoria Johnson 1-3, E. Schaffner 2-4, Ivy Ruddiman 103, Natalie Paranto 1-2, Alexa Cleveland 0-3, Wiles 1-2, Addison Taylor 0-1, Sheala Simmons 0-2, Emry Belloni 1-3.
SWEET HOME — Brooke Burke 204, Kelsie Rush 1-3, Riley Watkins 2-3, Trinity Victor 0-4, Guthrie 0-2, Addy Vannice 0-2, Smith 1-4, Katriona Harris 0-3, Adisen Graber 0-2.
RBIs — Ruddiman, Watkins 3, Vannice, Smith.
Toledo takes three
The Toledo Boomers won their sixth straight 2A/1A-SD 3 game with a 21-3 defeat Tuesday of Eddyville Charter at Toledo Elementary, and with it took the league’s best record into the weekend.
After winning their previous three games, Toledo posted a 16-6 victory April 27 at home over Good Beach, then traveled to Reedsport the next day, and handed The Brave their first league loss of the campaign in a 17-8 Toledo victory. The win avenged Reedsport’s 10-8 defeat of the Boomers on April 7 in Toledo.
The Boomers (6-1, 9-5), who averaged 15.6 runs per game in their five wins leading up to Tuesday’s victory, return to the diamond Tuesday, May 9, with a home game against Bandon/Pacific.
Last Friday, Eddyville Charter dropped both halves of a league doubleheader at Gold Beach, losing the first game 17-0 and the nightcap 16-6. The Eagles entered the weekend 0-6 in league, 1-10 overall.
Irish sweep league games
At Waldport, the Irish rode the good vibes coming from Waldport’s 7-6 win last Friday at home over Myrtle Point/Powers through Tuesday, when the Irish scored an 18-2 home league win over Bandon/Pacific.
Waldport’s two-game winning streak had the Irish sitting at 3-4, 4-10 entering their 4:30 p.m. league game today (Friday, May 5) in Waldport against Reedsport.
