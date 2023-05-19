Waldport freshman Kiana McNeil takes to the skies May 12 during the girls long jump event at the Toledo Twilight Meet, the final regular season meet for the track and field teams from Toledo, Eddyville Charter, Taft and Waldport.
Sophomore Zach Pfaffle, from Toledo, competes last Friday afternoon in the boys discus at the Toledo Twilight meet, the final tune-up prior to this week’s track and field district meets.
TOLEDO — If last Friday afternoon’s Toledo Twilight Meet was any indication, the track and field teams from Eddyville Charter, Taft, Toledo and Waldport high schools are taking a full head of steam this week into their respective district meets.
Under a seasonably warm sun, accentuated by the black-asphalt track and synthetic turf field at Jack Dahl Stadium, sophomore Trenton Battle led Taft to a third-place finish in the boys team standings, and classmate Sienna Lillebo paced the Tiger girls to a fourth-place team finish at the 10-school meet.
The event served as each of the four participating Lincoln County School District programs’ final tune up leading up to district competition: Taft competed Wednesday and Thursday at the 3A-SD 3 Championships at Scio, Toledo and Waldport return today (Friday, May 19) and Saturday to Jack Dahl Stadium for the 2A-SD 3 Championships; and also today and tomorrow, Eddyville Charter, along with Siletz Valley, vies for spots at the state meet at the 1A-SD 1 Championships at Portland Christian High School.
Tillamook was the boys’ team medalist with 108 points, followed by Junction City at 89.83 and Taft with 54. Waldport, led by senior TJ Lupardes, was next with 25 points, while Dayton tallied 20.75, and Eddyville Charter was sixth with 20 points.
Battle set a personal record in sprinting to a second-place finish in the 100 meters, crossing the finish in 11.61 seconds, cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in taking second in the high jump, and sailed an even 19 feet in placing fourth in the long jump. Kol Tolan continued his impressive freshman campaign for the Tigers by placing second in the triple jump and third in the 300 hurdles, clocking in at a personal-best 45.9 seconds.
The Taft boys swept the relays, as seniors Eric Rasmussen, Kavan Boyd and Devin Meyers teamed with Battle to finish the 400-meter relay in 46.69 seconds, and seniors Eli Jones and Luke Harkey, sophomore Jackson Nightingale and junior Nozomi Umenishi combined to take the 1,600 relay in 3:48.50.
Other individual highlights for the Taft boys included Harkey’s second-place finish in the 1,500, Elijah Fingerson’s third-place finish in the 800 and Boyd’s bronze in the 200 meters.
Lupardes claimed the boys triple jump title for Waldport, sailing 39-5 ¼ to best Tolan by a mere five inches. Luparders took second in the long jump, Irish junior teammates Elijah Perez placed fourth in the 110 hurdles, Kenneth Heasley took fifth in the 300 hurdles and senior Liam Morgan claimed fifth in the 800.
Eddyville Charter senior Anthony Guenther proved again he can run with most anyone in the state, regardless of school classification, by racing to wins in the 100 and 200 meters, while Eagles junior Cameron Jensen placed third in the 400.
In the girls competition, Lillebo, junior Aliviah Mode, sophomore Jayde Reyes-Cornejo and freshman Evelyn Harkey combined to collect six top-5 individual finishes to lead the Taft girls to a 24-point total, good for fourth place in the team standings behind Junction City (130.5), Coquille (120) and Tillamook (37). Waldport was seventh with eight points and Toledo tallied one.
Lillebo placed third in the girls 200 meters and fourth in the 100, Evelyn Harkey posted identical fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters, Reyes-Cornejo was third in the 1,500, and Mode took third in the 300 hurdles.
Mode, Evelyn Harkey and Lillebo were joined by junior Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco in combining to place second in the 400 relay.
Waldport freshman Payshentz Herron claimed the best individual finish for an LCSD female at the meet, sailing to a second-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 14-6 ½; Irish freshman classmate Kiana McNeil added a PR in taking fourth in the long jump, and senior Avery Tyler paced the home team, throwing the javelin a personal-best 99 feet to finish fifth.
Toledo Twilight Meet
May 12
Girls team scores: Junction City 130.5, Coquille 120, Tillamook 37, Taft 24, Dayton 17.5, Reedsport 15, Waldport 8, Jefferson 2, Toledo 1.
Boys team scores: Tillamook 108, Junction City 89.83, Taft 54, Waldport 25, Dayton 20.75, Eddyville Charter 20, Reedsport 17.75, Jefferson 16.66, Coquille 1.
