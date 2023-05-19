TOLEDO — If last Friday afternoon’s Toledo Twilight Meet was any indication, the track and field teams from Eddyville Charter, Taft, Toledo and Waldport high schools are taking a full head of steam this week into their respective district meets.

Under a seasonably warm sun, accentuated by the black-asphalt track and synthetic turf field at Jack Dahl Stadium, sophomore Trenton Battle led Taft to a third-place finish in the boys team standings, and classmate Sienna Lillebo paced the Tiger girls to a fourth-place team finish at the 10-school meet.

