LINCOLN CITY — The Taft High School swim program celebrated its seniors Tuesday afternoon, and in the process built some momentum heading into the postseason in posting several positive performances at the Last Chance Invitational, featuring 114 swimmers and hosted by the Tigers at the Lincoln City Community Center pool.

Paced by senior Lesley Lagunes and victories in one relay events, the Taft girls placed fourth out of six teams competing with 175 points. Blanchet Catholic took the girls team title with 299 points, followed by Molalla at 255, and St. Helens at 183.

