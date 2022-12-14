PHILOMATH — Julia Towers, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco and Oliva Hertz each won their weight classes last Friday in leading the Taft High School girls to the team championship at the Warrior Classic wrestling tournament.

The Taft girls collected 47 team points, nearly double the total of second-place North Eugene with 25. Junction City took third with 15, Philomath was fourth with 14 and Crescent Valley and Molalla did not score.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.