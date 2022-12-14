PHILOMATH — Julia Towers, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco and Oliva Hertz each won their weight classes last Friday in leading the Taft High School girls to the team championship at the Warrior Classic wrestling tournament.
The Taft girls collected 47 team points, nearly double the total of second-place North Eugene with 25. Junction City took third with 15, Philomath was fourth with 14 and Crescent Valley and Molalla did not score.
Towers claimed the 120-pound division, picking up four victories on the day, two via pin, including a defeat of Philomath freshman Brielle Hagen just one minute into the first period of their second-round match. Also at 120 for Taft, Yadira Frias-Cortes placed second and Sayuri Hernandez claimed fourth place.
Hermosillo-Carrasco went 2-1 on the day at 140, scoring first-period pins of Mary Bond of North Eugene and Kenadee Hunter of Junction City, while Hertz won the 145 weight class with a pin of Barbara Scott of Junction City in 1:52.
Other placers for the Taft girls included Ashley Reyes Estrada, who was second at 105, Yoselinne Lopez, who took fourth at 130 and Luta Butler, who was third at 145.
The Taft boys finished in third place with 107 points. Philomath, with 212, was the boys team champion, and North Eugene was second with 148.
Taft senior Abraham Roman led the Tiger boys, winning the 133-pound class with a late-second round pin of Michael Christie of Springfield.
Warrior Classic
Dec. 9 at Philomath
Girls team scores: Taft 47, North Eugene 25, Junction City 15, Philomath 14, Crescent Valley 0, Molalla 0.
