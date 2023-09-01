Success hasn’t come easy in recent years for the Taft High School girls soccer team, and a victory proved elusive in its 2023 home debut last Friday afternoon at Voris Field. However, there were plenty of reasons for the Tigers to smile afterward, one of which was a big road victory just a few days later.

A day after the Tigers got their feet wet in a jamboree at Springfield, Taft junior forward Sienna Lillebo’s tally shortly past the midpoint of the first half drew the Tigers even Aug. 25, and sophomore keeper Lila Mangold and the Taft defense held true the rest of the way in the 1-1 non-league 3A tie with Dayton. On Tuesday afternoon at Clatskanie City Park, the Tigers rallied to a 3-1 defeat of 4A Rainier/Clatskanie.

