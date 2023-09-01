Taft High School junior forward Sienna Lillebo beats Dayton keeper Natalie Olivera for the equalizer during the first half of the Tigers girls soccer team’s 1-1 non-league 3A draw with Dayton on Aug. 25 at Voris Field in Lincoln City. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Aliviah Mode, Taft senior defender/midfielder, refuses to be knocked off the ball by Dayton senior Maddie Baum during the schools’ 1-1 draw Aug. 25 at Taft’s Voris Field. Last season, the Tigers dropped their two matches with the Pirates by a combined score of 11-0.
Taft sophomore goalkeeper Lila Mangold makes a first-half save as senior teammate Ashley Reyes watches for a potential rebound last Friday during the Tigers’ 1-1 draw in a non-league 3A girls soccer match with Dayton at Voris Field.
Miranda Hankins, Taft senior defender, looks to start a Tigers rush at the other end of the pitch Aug. 25 at Voris Field in Lincoln City during a 1-1 non-league 3A girls soccer draw with Dayton.
Success hasn’t come easy in recent years for the Taft High School girls soccer team, and a victory proved elusive in its 2023 home debut last Friday afternoon at Voris Field. However, there were plenty of reasons for the Tigers to smile afterward, one of which was a big road victory just a few days later.
A day after the Tigers got their feet wet in a jamboree at Springfield, Taft junior forward Sienna Lillebo’s tally shortly past the midpoint of the first half drew the Tigers even Aug. 25, and sophomore keeper Lila Mangold and the Taft defense held true the rest of the way in the 1-1 non-league 3A tie with Dayton. On Tuesday afternoon at Clatskanie City Park, the Tigers rallied to a 3-1 defeat of 4A Rainier/Clatskanie.
