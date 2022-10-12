LINCOLN CITY — The Taft High School girls soccer team scored its elusive first victory of the season Thursday in a 1-0 shutout of Salem Academy in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match at Taft’s Voris Field.
Taft, which entered having been outscored 47-8 on the campaign, earned its first shutout of the season, and for only the second time on the campaign allowed fewer than three goals in a match.
The Tigers, who improved to 1-8-1 in league matches and overall, returned to the pitch Monday for a league road contest at Dayton, then play a 4:15 p.m. match Thursday at Voris Field in Lincoln City against Blanchet Catholic.
ELSEWHERE:
Newport girls 6, Cascade 3
At Turner, though the No. 2 Cubs surrendered goals for the first time in six matches, Cascade was no match for Newport in a Thursday afternoon 4A-3 Oregon West Conference contest.
Newport, which upped its mark to 4-0-1 in league games and 8-0-1 overall, was scheduled Tuesday to play a conference match at North Marion, the second of five straight road matches for the Cubs. The fourth-ranked Huskies, who entered at 4-0-1, 6-1-1, dealt Newport its lone non-victory of the campaign in a scoreless draw Sept. 22 in Newport.
Newport boys 1, Cascade 1
The Cougars and ninth-ranked Cubs battled Thursday to a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference draw at Morrow Field in Newport.
Newport, which moved to 1-2-2 in league, 4-2-3 overall, was scheduled Monday to host No. 6 North Marion (2-2-1, 3-3-3), then welcome No. 2 Philomath at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, for a league showdown at Morrow Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.