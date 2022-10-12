LINCOLN CITY — The Taft High School girls soccer team scored its elusive first victory of the season Thursday in a 1-0 shutout of Salem Academy in a 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match at Taft’s Voris Field.

Taft, which entered having been outscored 47-8 on the campaign, earned its first shutout of the season, and for only the second time on the campaign allowed fewer than three goals in a match.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.