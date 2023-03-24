Waldport students Ruby Pankey and Anna Greene team up to battle against visiting programs from Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie In the crosscut event at the March 18 high school forestry competition in Waldport.
Sebastian Palm, from Waldport High School, hurdles a series of four logs while competing against junior classmate Johnny Miller in the choker set event during a high school forestry competition March 18 at Waldport Middle and High School.
Waldport junior Gabe Catalfamo and his chainsaw make the sawdust fly during the power buck event March 18 during a high school forestry competition in Waldport.
Waldport’s Charlie Cagle competes in the pole climb March 18 at during a home forestry competition.
Waldport Middle and High School CTE/nature resources instructor Jeff Skirvin gives students instructions prior to a high school forestry competition March 18 in Waldport.
Waldport HIgh School seniors, from left, Elise Greene, Eli Spangrud and Kenney Heasley compete in the hose lay during a high school forestry competition March 18 hosted by the three-time defending state champion program at Waldport Middle and High School under the direction of CTE/natural resources instructor Jeff Skirvin.
