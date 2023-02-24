Newport High School senior Jon Wiese, photographed Feb. 8 after winning his final home match in just 17 seconds, placed third in the 182-pound class at the 4A-SD 2 Boys Wrestling Championships on Feb. 18 at Cascade High School in Turner. Wiese was one of three Cubs to advance to the OSAA 4A Wrestling Championships, which runs through tonight (Friday, Feb. 24) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Kaiden Sloane, Newport senior 285-pound wrestler photographed securing the team win against North Marion on Feb. 8 at Spangler Court, advanced to the 4A state tournament with his third-place finish last weekend at the 4A-SD 2 Boys Wrestling Championships at Cascade High School in Turner.
TURNER — Newport High School seniors Jon Wiese and Kaiden Sloane and sophomore Christopher Jacobson wrestled themselves to the state tournament after earning top-four individual finishes in their respective weight classes Saturday at the 4A-SD 2 Boys Wrestling Championships at Cascade High School.
Wiese at 182 pounds, and Sloane at 285, each posted third-place finishes, while Jacobson claimed fourth at 152. All three advanced to the 2023 OSAA 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships, held Thursday and today (Friday, Feb. 24) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Other Newport athletes to reach the podium at the district tournament included sophomore Victor Perez, who placed fifth at 113 pounds, sophomore Josue Estrada (eighth at 120), junior Alejandro Rosales (eighth at 126), juniors Kaz Mitchell and Pablo Tafoya (tied for eighth at 132), and sophomore Marcus Galicia-Correro (eighth at 152).
Wiese’s path to a third-place finish began with first-period pins of Skyler McCalmant of Stayton in the 182 bracket’s first round and Ricky Erickson in the quarterfinals. After Tucker Melton of Cascade pinned Wiese in the second period of their semifinal match, Wiese advanced to state via the consolation bracket, pinning Jared Gerding of Philomath in the consolation semis before earning an 11-4 decision over Brett Welch of Cascade in the third-place match.
At 285, Sloane scored a pin in 42 seconds over Eddie Luttrel of Sweet Home in the quarterfinals, then lost early in the third period to Cottage Grove junior Nathan Abrahams in the semis. After pinning North Marion senior Nolan Miler in the consolation semifinals, Sloane won the third-place match with a pin in 3:30 of top-seed Lynkin Royer of Sweet Home.
Jacobson reached the 152-pound semifinals with a pin of Cascade freshman Gage Hampton before being bounced into the consolation bracket by eventual runner-up Ryker Hartsook via first-period pin. Jacobson then posted a 9-4 decision over Wylee Moore from Junction City before falling in a second-round pin to Gadin Fairbanks from Philomath in the third-place match.
4A SD-2 Boys Wrestling Championships
Feb. 18 at Cascade High School, Turner
Team scores: Sweet Home 448.5, Cascade 353, Philomath 275, Stayton 141, North Marion 101.5, Junction City 91, Cottage Grove 86.5; Newport 82.
Newport placers
113 — Victor Perez, fifth.
120 — Josue Estrada, eighth.
126 — Alejandro Rosales, eighth.
132 — Kaz Mitchell and Pablo Tafoya, tied for eighth.
152 — Christopher Jacobson, fourth; Marcus Galicia-Correro, eighth.
