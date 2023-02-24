TURNER — Newport High School seniors Jon Wiese and Kaiden Sloane and sophomore Christopher Jacobson wrestled themselves to the state tournament after earning top-four individual finishes in their respective weight classes Saturday at the 4A-SD 2 Boys Wrestling Championships at Cascade High School.

Wiese at 182 pounds, and Sloane at 285, each posted third-place finishes, while Jacobson claimed fourth at 152. All three advanced to the 2023 OSAA 4A Boys Wrestling State Championships, held Thursday and today (Friday, Feb. 24) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

