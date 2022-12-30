It’s hard to imagine a better way for News-Times sports to bid “adieu” to 2022 in its final edition of the year than by showing off some of our favorite photos of local prep athletes taken during the past 365 days.
Throughout the year, most often within these pages are photos of student-athletes in action. Whether driving for a layup, laying the fat part of the bat on a 2-1 fastball, winning the 100-yard freestyle, or putting the squeeze on an opponent on the wrestling mat, the action photos are the ones that usually provide the best window into the event being covered, and therefore, are most often published.
However, those action photos rarely give our readers a glimpse into the personalities of the Lincoln County student-athletes we cheer for from the stands. With that in mind, here’s just a small handful of photos snapped in 2022 of, well, kids enjoying being kids.
Included are photos of Toledo High School girls basketball and football players having a little fun with the photographer, the Waldport boys basketball team in celebration during the final moments of its season-ending victory in the spring, the Newport baseball team celebrating a Caleb Malloy home run, and more.
News-Times sports thanks our loyal readers for their support this year, and hopes these photos help them in ring in the new one on a positive note. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
