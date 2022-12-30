It’s hard to imagine a better way for News-Times sports to bid “adieu” to 2022 in its final edition of the year than by showing off some of our favorite photos of local prep athletes taken during the past 365 days.

Throughout the year, most often within these pages are photos of student-athletes in action. Whether driving for a layup, laying the fat part of the bat on a 2-1 fastball, winning the 100-yard freestyle, or putting the squeeze on an opponent on the wrestling mat, the action photos are the ones that usually provide the best window into the event being covered, and therefore, are most often published.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.