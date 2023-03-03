PORTLAND — This feel-good story came complete with a fairytale ending.
Siletz Valley School wrestler Chelo “The Champ” Garcia completed a perfect senior season by winning her second consecutive individual state title last Friday, Feb. 24, at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Wrestling Championships. A year after becoming the first Warrior girl to earn a state title in winning the 100-pound championship in an all-class girls meet, Garcia capped her prep career with three victories at 105 pounds at the inaugural small-school girls championships.
It was also a big day for both of Taft High School’s representatives at the state championships. Tiger sophomore Julia Towers placed second at 110 pounds, and junior Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco took third at 145 pounds, pacing Taft, with 30 points to finish ninth in the 56-school team standings.
Though weather postposed the tournament 24 hours, reducing the event to a single day of competition, Garcia was unfazed. Entering as the eight-wrestler bracket’s top seed, Garcia began the tournament with a pin in 1:20 of Tillamook sophomore Evelia Haines in the quarterfinal round. She then earned her berth into the championship match with a another first-period pin, this time of Willamina sophomore Zoe Brewer.
Sweet Home senior Kendra Jamison was on the defensive against Garcia from the start of their state title bout. Garcia built a 9-1 lead by the end of the first period, surrendering her only point of the match when called for a penalty.
Garcia outscored Jamison 5-0 the rest of the way before closing it out with a pin at 4:41 to earn her second straight trip to the top of the state meet podium.
Towers, unseeded in the eight-grappler 110-pound bracket, began with a pin of Scappoose senior Jaelyn Swyers in the quarterfinals, then posted a 9-4 upset decision over the bracket’s top seed, St. Helens junior Katelynn Leonard, in the semifinals
Siuslaw sophomore Macali Lade pinned Towers in 3:36 in the championship match.
Hermosillo-Carrasco reached the 145-pound semis, where she lost by pin to state champion Jessica Williams of Vale. However, Hermosillo-Carrasco rallied to a third-place finish with a pin of Brittanie Ely of Irrigon in the consolation semifinals and a 1-0 decision over Ashley O’Tierney of Scappoose in the third-place match.
The lone additional area qualifier, Toledo junior Quin Lewis, lost her first-round match by pin, and lost by forfeit in the consolation quarterfinals.
La Pine, bolstered by two-time state champion senior Kira Kerr at 155, won the team title with 77 points to edge Baker/Powder Valley and Sweet Home by six points. With only Garcia representing the Warriors, Siletz Valley scored 24 points to finish in a tie for 13th with Crook County.
2023 4A/3A/2A/1A GIRLS STATE WRESTING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland
Team scores: La Pine 77, Baker/Powder Valley 71, Sweet Home 71, La Grande 63, Vale 46, Siuslaw 38, St. Helens 37, North Valley 33, Taft 30, Scappoose 28, Grant Union/Prairie City 27, Oakridge 26, Siletz Valley 24, Irrigon 23, Kennedy 23, Gervais 22, Cotta Grove 20, Lowell 18, Madras 18, Rogue River 18, Hidden Valley 16, Knappa 16, Ontario 16, Brookings-Harbor 15, Glendale 14, Cascade 13, Creswell 13, Culver 13, Estacada 13, Banks 12, Coquille/Bandon 11, Crane 11, Willamina 11, Elmira 10, Marshfield 10, Oakland 8, Clatskanie 7, Tillamook 7, Harrisburg 4, North Bend 4, North Marion 4, Stayton 4, Central Linn 3, Junction City 1, Adrian 0, Dayton 0, Douglas 0, Elgin 0, Gilchrist 0, Lakeview 0, Molalla 0, Rainier 0, Sutherlin 0, Toledo 0, Yamhill-Carlton 0.
Quarterfinals — Chelo Garcia, Siletz Valley, pinned Evelia Haines, Tillamook, 1:20.
Semifinals — Garcia pinned Zoe Brewer, Willamina, 1:46.
Championship — Garcia pinned Kendra Jamison, Sweet Home, 4:41.
Quarterfinals — Julia Towers, Taft, pinned Jaelyn Swyers, Scappoose, 5:01.
Semifinals — Towers dec. Katelynn Leonard, St. Helens, 5-3.
Championship — Macali Lade, Siuslaw, pinned Towers, 3:36.
Quarterfinals — Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco, Taft, pinned Ashley O’Tierney, Scappoose, 3:42.
Semifinals — Jessica Williams, Vale, pinned Hermosillo-Carrasco, 4:29.
Consolation semifinals — Hermosillo-Carrasco pinned Brittanie Ely, Irrigon, 1:48.
Third-place match — Hermosillo-Carrasco dec. O’Tierney, 1-0.
Quarterfinals — Oakley Anderson, Baker/Powder Valley, pinned Quin Lewis, Toledo, 5:49.
Consolation bracket — Evelyn Wirfs, Cascade, def. Lewis by forfeit.
