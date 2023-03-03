PORTLAND — This feel-good story came complete with a fairytale ending.

Siletz Valley School wrestler Chelo “The Champ” Garcia completed a perfect senior season by winning her second consecutive individual state title last Friday, Feb. 24, at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Wrestling Championships. A year after becoming the first Warrior girl to earn a state title in winning the 100-pound championship in an all-class girls meet, Garcia capped her prep career with three victories at 105 pounds at the inaugural small-school girls championships.

