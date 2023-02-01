Waldport junior Sebastian Palm tosses Regis senior Noah Emch to the mat during their 285-pound match last Friday during a 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district wrestling meet at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. “Seabass,” as he’s known to classmates, won the match by pin in two minutes, 19 seconds.
Garcia won both of her matches on the evening via first-period pin.
Siletz Valley wrestler Micah Davis puts the squeeze on Jesus Espinoza of Kennedy prior to Davis earning an 11-6 decision in their 126-pound match Friday night in Waldport.
Waldport senior Valour Jones works to secure a pin of Mike Hinsz of Clatskanie on Friday night. Jones went undefeated in two matches on senior night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Waldport wrestler Wyatt Naylor shoots on Santiam’s Evan Breen on Friday night during a 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district meet in Waldport.
WALDPORT — Area prep wrestling fans last Friday night finally got a chance to watch defending state 100-pound girls champion Chelo Garcia in action in Lincoln County for the first time this season at the second of three 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district meets in as many weeks. Hopefully, those wrestling fans didn’t blink.
The Siletz Valley senior made quick work of her opponent in each of her two matches on the day, highlighting a furious three hours of competition featuring grapplers from Siletz, Waldport, Clatskanie, Kennedy, Regis, Santiam and Vernonia. Garcia’s first 106-pound match of the day lasted just 20 seconds before she scored a pin of Kennedy wrestler Kira Boitano. In her second and final match, Garcia needed all of 42 seconds to dispose of Natalie Baker of Clatskanie.
Celebrated during the event as the lone senior on the Waldport roster during senior night festivities, Valour Jones picked up a pair of pins, finishing off Caleb Jones in 35 seconds and Mike Hinsz of Clatskanie, 1:14 into the second period of their 170-pound match.
Valour Jones’ teammate, junior Sebastian Palm, demonstrated his ability to toss opponents at 285 in scoring second-period pins of Noah Emch of Regis and Joey Ellis of Vernonia. Others who picked up wins for the home team included Wyatt Naylor at 160 pounds and Joshua Angelo at 182.
Other standouts for Siletz Valley included a few of the usual familiar names, including sophomore Dean Smith at 106, freshman Micah Davis at 126, and senior Tyee Yanez, wrestling at 182.
Yanez collected pins of Lukus Lebahan of Santiam in 1:42 and Cannon McLeod of Vernonia in 1:36, while Smith racked up victories via fall over Timmy Fennimore of Kennedy (14 seconds), and his Trojans teammate Julio Reyes in 1:36. Davis earned an 11-6 decision over Jesus Espinoza of and pinned Alexis Morales at the 50-second mark of the second period.
ELSEWHERE:
Howell Invitational
At Monroe, Toledo placed third with 120 points, and Siletz Valley was seventh with 49 points at the 12-school at the Howell Invitational.
The Boomers received first-place efforts from Christian Retherford at 145, Ash Blomstrom at 195 and Kolby Coxen at 285. Toledo wrestlers Nic Kaufman at 138 and Cody Vance at 220 each posted second-place finishes.
For the Warriors, Yanez at 152 and Steven Murphy at 182 placed third in their respective weight classes and Smith finished fourth at 106.
Howell Invitational
Jan. 29 at Monroe High School
Team scores: Illinois Valley 194.5, Warrenton 160, Toledo 120, Central Linn 110, Pleasant Hill 105, Monroe/Triangle Lake 82, Siletz Valley 49, Oakland 45, Riddle 41.5, North Lake 20, Bonanza/Lost River 18, Alsea 3.
