WALDPORT — Area prep wrestling fans last Friday night finally got a chance to watch defending state 100-pound girls champion Chelo Garcia in action in Lincoln County for the first time this season at the second of three 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district meets in as many weeks. Hopefully, those wrestling fans didn’t blink.

The Siletz Valley senior made quick work of her opponent in each of her two matches on the day, highlighting a furious three hours of competition featuring grapplers from Siletz, Waldport, Clatskanie, Kennedy, Regis, Santiam and Vernonia. Garcia’s first 106-pound match of the day lasted just 20 seconds before she scored a pin of Kennedy wrestler Kira Boitano. In her second and final match, Garcia needed all of 42 seconds to dispose of Natalie Baker of Clatskanie.

