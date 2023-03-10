Gavin Koceja, photographed during a home game early this winter, is one of two Taft High School seniors recently named honorable mention all-3A-3 PacWest Conference selections. (News-Times file photos)
Baron Delameter, Taft senior, received honorable mention accolades recently when the 3A-3 PacWest Conference announced its boys basketball postseason awards and honors.
It wasn’t the most memorable boys basketball season in Taft High School history, but seniors Gavin Koceja and Baron Delameter emerged as team leaders, and were rewarded for their efforts.
Koceja, a wing/guard, and Delameter, a guard, earned honorable mention all-3A-3 PacWest Conference accolades when the league recently announced its postseason list of honors and all-league picks.
Though statistics were only available for the Tigers final eight games of the campaign, in which they went 3-5 to close at 7-17 overall, in the span, Koceja averaged 5.1 points per game, collected 21 assists, 13 steals and four blocked shots.
In those final eight games, Delameter averaged 7.8 points a game in shooting 42 percent from the field, snagged 16 rebounds, and added nine steals and seven assists.
Dayton junior Boston Hodges earned league Player of the Year honors, and Pirates head coach Ron Hop earned Coach of the Year accolades while leading Dayton to the 2023 OSAA 3A Boys Basketball State Championships, where the Pirates fell in the consolation semifinals and finished 25-3.
Other first-team honorees included Michael Freeborn and Lucas Ashley from Dayton; Colby Nyseth from Amity; Hunter Courtney of Jefferson; and Santiam Christian senior Ben Bourne.
3A-3 PACWEST CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Boston Hodges, Dayton.
Coach of the Year: Ron Hop, Dayton.
All-Conference selections
First team — Michael Freeborn, Dayton; Colby Nyseth, Amity; Hunter Courtney, Jefferson; Lucas Ashley, Dayton; Ben Bourne, Santiam Christian; Boston Hodges, Dayton.
Second team — Camden Carley, Santiam Christian; Trent Carton, Amity; Cesar Casillas, Sheridan; Evan Berkey, Amity; Trae Wall, Dayton.
