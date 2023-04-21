Taft High School senior swimmer Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues, photographed during a meet this winter, is the statewide girls swimming recipient of the OSAA/Oregon Army National Guard recruiting Most Valuable Teammate award. (News-Times file photo)
WILSONVILLE — Taft High School senior swimmer Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues was recognized earlier this week for being a standout outside of the pool.
On Monday, the Oregon School Activities Association and Oregon Army National Guard recruiting revealed their list of winter interscholastic activity statewide Most Valuable Teammate award winners from each activity, and Lagunes Rodrigues learned she was the honoree in girls swimming.
Tigers head swim coach Lissa Parker, who nominated Lagunes Rodriguez for the award, said the senior is “very deserving” of the honor in an email to News-Times staff. Lagunes Rodriguez told the OSAA that she adores watching her Taft teammates swim to the very best of their abilities.
“I offer advice to my teammates so they can become the best version of themselves,” she said. “Being (team) captain has given me the opportunity to inspire those around me and boost their energy.” Lagunes Rodriguez added that celebrating her teammates’ successes is “very important to me.”
This school year, the Oregon School Activities Association and Oregon Army National Guard recruiting are recognizing Most Valuable Teammates from throughout the state in each OSAA interscholastic activity following the completion of the fall, winter and spring seasons. All varsity coaches are asked to identify their team’s MVT, and of all submissions, one student-athlete from each activity is recognized by the OSAA and Oregon Army National Guard for exemplifying traits of a good teammate — leading by example, willingness to play any role, working hard, displaying a positive and energetic attitude and is supportive of others.
Other winter season MVTs included Skylar Sheffeld from Crosshill Christian in girls basketball; Trevyn Luzier from Elkton Charter in boys basketball; Porter Bishop from Roseburg in boys swimming, Ariana Martinez in girls wrestling, Jacob Siemenski of Sweet Home in boys wrestling, Gracie Heagy from Sprague in dance/drill and Alivia Fine from Pendleton in cheerleading.
Lagunes Rodrigues is the second Lincoln County School District student-athlete to receive a statewide MVT honor this school year. In the fall, Eddyville Charter senior Drake Dougherty, who captained the Newport High School boys soccer team, was the area’s first MVT honoree.
