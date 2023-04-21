MVT-Lagunes_April-21

Taft High School senior swimmer Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues, photographed during a meet this winter, is the statewide girls swimming recipient of the OSAA/Oregon Army National Guard recruiting Most Valuable Teammate award. (News-Times file photo)

WILSONVILLE — Taft High School senior swimmer Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues was recognized earlier this week for being a standout outside of the pool.

On Monday, the Oregon School Activities Association and Oregon Army National Guard recruiting revealed their list of winter interscholastic activity statewide Most Valuable Teammate award winners from each activity, and Lagunes Rodrigues learned she was the honoree in girls swimming.

