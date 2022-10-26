Freshman receiver Kol Tolan streaks past a handful of Central Linn defenders Thursday night during Taft High School’s 35-22 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game at Voris Field in Lincoln City. Tolan caught three passes for 37 yards as the ninth-ranked Tigers improved to 4-1 in league, 7-1 overall. (Photos courtesy of Lon French)
Taft junior quarterback Armando Fajardo tucks in the football and scramblers for positive yardage Thursday night in the Tigers’ 35-22 defeat of Central Linn in a 2A-SD 2 battle at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
Taft senior linebacker Alex Carrasco wraps up a Central Linn runner on Thursday night at Voris Field in Lincoln City during the Tigers’ 35-22 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game in Taft’s regular season home finale.
Freshman receiver Kol Tolan streaks past a handful of Central Linn defenders Thursday night during Taft High School’s 35-22 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game at Voris Field in Lincoln City. Tolan caught three passes for 37 yards as the ninth-ranked Tigers improved to 4-1 in league, 7-1 overall. (Photos courtesy of Lon French)
Taft junior quarterback Armando Fajardo tucks in the football and scramblers for positive yardage Thursday night in the Tigers’ 35-22 defeat of Central Linn in a 2A-SD 2 battle at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
Taft senior linebacker Alex Carrasco wraps up a Central Linn runner on Thursday night at Voris Field in Lincoln City during the Tigers’ 35-22 victory in a 2A-SD 2 football game in Taft’s regular season home finale.
LINCOLN CITY — The ninth-ranked Taft High School football team wasn’t dominant in its 35-22 victory over Central Linn on Friday night in a 2A-SD 2 matchup at Voris Field. What’s important was that the Tigers closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule with a win.
Junior quarterback Armando Fajardo threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for two of Taft’s four rushing scores on the night as Taft won its fourth straight and boosted its record to 4-1 in SD 2 games, 7-1 overall. Tigers senior running back Devin Evjen ran nine times for 117 yards and a score, and senior receiver Baron Delameter caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fajardo.
Taft totaled 242 yards rushing, with Fajardo running 11 times for 65 yards, and senior running back Alex Carrasco getting five totes for 41 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown scamper.
Taft’s top receiver was senior Gavin Koceja, who caught five passes for 67 yards, while freshman Kol Tolan added three receptions for 37 yards.
The Tiger defense received a team high 13 total tackles from junior Evan Halferty and 12 apiece from seniors Roman Pena and Carrasco. Halferty added a perfect 5-for-5 performance kicking extra points for the Tigers.
Taft finishes its regular season slate with a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, date at Lincoln County School District rival Toledo. With a win there, the Tigers would clinch a second-place finish in the league standings.
ELSEWHERE:
Waldport 52, Oakridge 14
At Creswell, the Irish snapped a three-game losing skid Friday night with the one-sided 2A-SD 2 victory over winless Oakridge in a game played at Creswell High School.
The Irish, who led the Warriors 36-6 at halftime, completed the season 2-4 in league games, 3-5 overall.
Siletz Valley 38, Jewell 12
At Jewell, the No. 8 Warriors closed their regular season in style Friday night in a 38-12 road win in 1A, 6-player, SD-2 North play.
Siletz Valley (5-1, 6-2), which finished second in the league’s North Division final standings, faces a district playoff game at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, against SD 2-South runner-up Riddle at Bob Matthews Memorial Field in Siletz.
Eddyville Charter 45, McKenzie 12
At Vida, with their 1A, 6-player, SD 2-North victory Thursday, the Eagles advanced to the district playoffs.
Eddyville, currently on a three-game winning streak and winner of four of its last five, plays a 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, district playoff game against Glendale, the fourth-place team from the South, at Elkton High School.
Glendale (4-4) enters having lost two straight and three of its last four, including last Friday’s 36-34 home loss to Days Creek.
Lowell 42, Toledo 18
At Lowell, the No. 4 Red Devils all but wrapped up sole possession of the 2A-SD 2 regular season title Friday night with the league win that halted the Boomers’ two-game winning streak.
Lowell (8-0, 5-0) can win the league outright Friday night, Oct. 28, with road defeat of winless Oakridge.
Toledo, which slipped to 3-2, 4-3, has its hands full in its regular season finale, a 7 p.m. Friday game at Jack Dahl Stadium against Lincoln County School District and league rival, ninth-ranked Taft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.