LINCOLN CITY — The ninth-ranked Taft High School football team wasn’t dominant in its 35-22 victory over Central Linn on Friday night in a 2A-SD 2 matchup at Voris Field. What’s important was that the Tigers closed out the home portion of their regular season schedule with a win.

Junior quarterback Armando Fajardo threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for two of Taft’s four rushing scores on the night as Taft won its fourth straight and boosted its record to 4-1 in SD 2 games, 7-1 overall. Tigers senior running back Devin Evjen ran nine times for 117 yards and a score, and senior receiver Baron Delameter caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Fajardo.

