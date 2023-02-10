BEAVERTON — Both the girls and boys swim teams from Taft High School finished second in their respective team standings Saturday at the Last Chance Meet, hosted by Valley Catholic High School at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, the Tigers’ final tune-up for this weekend’s 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 3 meet in Newport.
Senior Lesley Lagunes and freshman Yireth Fuentes posted the lone individual wins for Taft swimmers, pacing the girls team to a 59-point finish, 61 behind team champion Valley Catholic, and 14 more than third-place Catlin Gabel.
Lagunes topped teammate Ileyana Moreno to win the girls 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 28.45 seconds. Lagunes added a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle and swam a leg on the Tigers’ second place 200-freestyle relay.
Fuentes won the girls 200-individual medley in 3:07.62, while junior teammate Allison Lua finished second in 3:19.85.
Leading the way for the Taft boys was junior Brandon Murphey, who collected second-place finishes in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. He also helped the Tigers to a silver in the 400-freestyle relay.
Taft junior Noah Serrato placed second in the boys 200 freestyle, and sophomore Brenden Wilson was runner-up in the 200-individual medley. Both swam legs in the Tigers’ second place 200-freestyle relay.
Newport hosts teams from Astoria, Rainier, Scappoose, Seaside/Warrenton, St. Helen’s, Taft, Tillamook, Toledo, Valley Catholic and Westside Christian today (Friday) and Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Newport Aquatic Center for the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 3 district meet.
Valley Catholic Last Chance Meet
Feb. 4
Girls team scores: Valley Catholic 120, Taft 59, Catlin Gabel 45, Rainier 4.
Boys team scores: Valley Catholic 98, Taft 80, Catlin Gabel 37.
