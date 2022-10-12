MCMINNVILLE — Senior Luke Harkey paced the Taft High School boys to a fifth-place team finish Friday at the Flat & Fast Invitational cross-country meet at Joe Dancer Park.

Harkey posted the fastest time of five Tiger finishers, crossing the line of the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 47.9 seconds to earn a 19th-place individual finish. Taft junior Nozomi Umenishi was 36th in 19:59.3, and was followed by Taft junior Dylan Stutzman (20:14.7) in 39th, freshman Elijah Fingerson (20:24.3) in 42nd and senior Eli Jones (20:33.9) in 44th.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.