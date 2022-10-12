MCMINNVILLE — Senior Luke Harkey paced the Taft High School boys to a fifth-place team finish Friday at the Flat & Fast Invitational cross-country meet at Joe Dancer Park.
Harkey posted the fastest time of five Tiger finishers, crossing the line of the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 47.9 seconds to earn a 19th-place individual finish. Taft junior Nozomi Umenishi was 36th in 19:59.3, and was followed by Taft junior Dylan Stutzman (20:14.7) in 39th, freshman Elijah Fingerson (20:24.3) in 42nd and senior Eli Jones (20:33.9) in 44th.
Senior Kellen Reed (16:06.6), the individual boys winner, led host McMinnville to the team championship with 55 points. Battle Ground, Washington, was second with 59, followed by South Albany at 64, Heritage of Vancouver, Washington, with 93, and Taft with 151.
Though no Taft runners competed in the girls varsity race, Tigers freshman Evelyn Harkey won the girls JV race in 22:25.4, and sophomore Hazel Fiedler placed fifth out of 36 finishers.
Taft is scheduled to compete Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Country Fair Classic at the Oregon Country Fairgrounds in Veneta, the Tigers’ final scheduled tune-up prior to the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 championships, slated for Thursday, Oct. 27, at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
At Philomath, the Newport girls scored a 10th-place team finish, sophomore Connor Brown led a limited effort by the Cubs boys, and senior Liam Morgan clocked the fastest time by a Waldport runner Saturday at the Paul Mariman Invitational, hosted at Philomath High School.
Though the Newport boys didn’t field a complete team, and thus did not appear on the team leaderboard, Brown’s time of 17:14.1 was good for sixth of 149 finishers. Cottage Grove senior Jaden Owens broke the tape to win in 16:34.6, five seconds faster than senior Ben Hernandez of boys team medalist Philomath.
Cubs sophomore Noah Larsen was 67th with a finish in 20:24.1, and Morgan topped the Waldport contingent by crossing in 21:20.3 for 82nd place.
For the Newport girls, senior Ameli Llumiquinga scored the best individual finish in a time of 23:07.6, good for 36th of 112 female finishers.
Newport and Waldport are both scheduled to race Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Chemawa Invitational in Salem.
