ASTORIA — The Taft and Newport high school swim teams opened the season Saturday at the annual Andrew Nygaard Invitational at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

Tigers junior Noah Serrato paced the Taft boys to a third-place team finish. Host-school Astoria finished atop the boys team standings with 71 points, followed by Valley Catholic with 61 and Taft at 59. A shorthanded Newport team tallied 17 points and finished seventh.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.