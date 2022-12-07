ASTORIA — The Taft and Newport high school swim teams opened the season Saturday at the annual Andrew Nygaard Invitational at the Astoria Aquatic Center.
Tigers junior Noah Serrato paced the Taft boys to a third-place team finish. Host-school Astoria finished atop the boys team standings with 71 points, followed by Valley Catholic with 61 and Taft at 59. A shorthanded Newport team tallied 17 points and finished seventh.
Serrato won the boys 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 12.33 seconds, and scored a second individual victory in claiming the 500 freestyle. Serrato also swam the final leg for Taft’s winning 400-freestyle relay team, which included juniors Brandon Murphy and Erick Moreno and sophomore Brenden Wilson.
Additionally, Moreno, Murphy, Serrato and Logan Meyer combined to finish second in the boys 200-medley relay.
Newport’s lone boys win came from sophomore Ivan Farias, who took the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.78.
The Tiger girls claimed fourth in the team standings with 40 points. Seaside was the team champion with 72 points, Astoria was second with 66 and Valley Catholic with 41 was third. Newport placed fifth with 34 points.
Senior Lelsy Lagunes starred for the Taft girls, winning the 200 freestyle, placing second in the 500 freestyle, anchoring the Tigers’ second-place 200-freestlye relay effort, and helping Taft’s 200-medley relay to a third-place finish.
The Newport girls’ effort was led by junior Hailey Feuling, who placed second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Cubs freshman Lily Arnold took second in the 100 backstroke.
Taft, Toledo and Newport are scheduled to complete at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Newport Invitational at the Newport Aquatic Center.
Andrew Nygaard Invitational
Saturday at the Astoria Aquatic Center
Girls team scores: Seaside 72, Astoria 66, Valley Catholic 41, Taft 40, Newport 34, Scappoose 29, Rainier 9, Tillamook 5.
Boys team scores: Astoria 71, Valley Catholic 61, Taft 59, Scappoose 45, Tillamook 32, Seaside 23, Newport 17.
